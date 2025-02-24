ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Review-cum-District Task Force Meeting on Health Programs Held in Tawang

Addressing the health officials, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of such review meetings in assessing achievements, evaluating services, and identifying challenges for future improvements.

Last Updated: February 24, 2025
1 minute read
TAWANG-  A Review-cum-District Task Force Meeting, along with capacity building and training on key health programs such as MDR, CDR, JAS, HMIS, RCH, and ANMOL, was conducted today at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Tawang.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Kanki Darang, and attended by District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr. Rinchin Neema, Medical Superintendent of KDS District Hospital Tawang Dr. Tenzin Kunga, Deputy MS Dr. Thutan Tsering, DPO (DTCC) Dr. Urgen Lhamu, DPO (NCD)Dr.Sangey Thinlay DPO(Ayush) Dr. Namgey Dakpa, as well as other program officers, SMOs, MOs, NOs, and HWOs from all health facilities in the district.

Addressing the health officials, the Deputy  Commissioner emphasized the importance of such review meetings in assessing achievements, evaluating services, and identifying challenges for future improvements.

He commended the dedicated efforts of the Medical Officers and supporting staff, acknowledging their crucial role in successfully implementing various health programs in the district. He further noted that the achievements of the District Health Society, Tawang, have been recognized at the state level, reflecting the team’s sincerity and commitment. He encouraged continued efforts to ensure no aspect of public health service is overlooked.

Earlier, in his welcome address, DMO Tawang Dr. Rinchin Neema expressed gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner for chairing the review meeting and engaging with health officials and program officers.

He provided a detailed overview of the district’s health profile, covering aspects such as immunization,  antenatal check-ups, institutional birth promotion, and family planning initiatives under the guidance of the DC. He also sought continued support and supervision from the DC to further strengthen healthcare services in the district.

The meeting included a series of PowerPoint presentations by program officers, covering updates on Malaria Control, Tuberculosis Control, AIDS Control, Non-Communicable Diseases, Maternal Health, and progress on schemes like CMAAY and PM-JAY.

The session concluded with discussions on strategies to enhance healthcare delivery and overcome existing challenges, reinforcing the district’s commitment to ensuring quality healthcare services for all.

