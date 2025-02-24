Arunachal: RBI Itanagar organised FL Week to promote women’s prosperity

ITANAGAR- Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ), Itanagar organized the inaugural event for Financial Literacy Week 2025 at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre on February 24, 2025 to promote Women’s Prosperity, in presence of senior officials of banks, NABARD and SIDBI.

Financial Literacy Week has been a flagship initiative of the RBI since 2016, with each year focusing on a specific theme targeted at a particular segment of the population to promote financial literacy.

The 2025 theme (Women’s Prosperity) aligns with the broader goal of financial inclusion, ensuring that women gain access to financial services and products that can help them make informed decisions, responsible borrowing, improve their economic well-being and be financially independent.

The event started with the inaugural address by Sanjay Malhotra, Governor RBI, which was webcast live from RBI’s head office at Mumbai. The event was attended by Abhijit Majumdar, General Manager, RBI, Sanjoy Mishra, Deputy General Manager, NABARD and bankers in the State.

The banking fraternity discussed about the collaborative efforts to step up financial literacy and banking services to underserved communities in the state.

Officials of RBI Itanagar gave a short audio-visual presentation on digitalisation, cyber hygiene and the need for following responsible practices while undertaking digital transactions.

Financial Literacy Posters were unveiled by the dignitaries and distributed to the bankers for display at the bank branches, ATM kiosk.

Throughout the week, various workshops, seminars, and outreach programmes will be conducted by RBI and bankers to educate people on financial literacy topics, especially the women borrowers, SHG members, and women entrepreneurs.

General Manager RBI, along with other dignitaries then flagged-off two vehicles carrying various financial literacy messages to the districts of Arunachal Pradesh over the Week.