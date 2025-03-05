Manipur: Two Successive Earthquakes Shake Manipur, No Casualties Reported

IMPHAL- Two back-to-back earthquakes, including one of magnitude 5.7, struck Manipur’s on Wednesday, sending tremors across the northeastern region. Officials confirmed no casualties or property damage.

The first quake, measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, hit Kamjong district in eastern Manipur, bordering Ukhrul, Tengnoupal, Imphal East, Imphal West, and Myanmar. The tremor, recorded at a depth of 110 km, was felt in Assam, Meghalaya, and other northeastern states.

Hours later, a second earthquake of magnitude 4.1 shook Kamjong at a depth of 66 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

These tremors mark the third earthquake in the region within four days. On March 2, a 3.7-magnitude quake hit Mizoram’s Mamit district, while on February 27, a 5.0-magnitude tremor shook Assam’s Morigaon district, with jolts felt in Guwahati and surrounding areas.

The northeastern region, among India’s most seismically active zones, frequently experiences earthquakes. NCS data reveals that at least one tremor, mostly between magnitudes 3 and 4, occurs in the region every week.

Concerned over recurring quakes, authorities are reinforcing earthquake-resistant construction, particularly in Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, and Meghalaya. Disaster Management teams are also conducting awareness drives to enhance preparedness.

The region has witnessed several devastating quakes in the past. The 1950 earthquake (8.7 magnitude) altered the Brahmaputra River’s course near Guwahati, while a 6.5-magnitude quake in 1988 claimed over 200 lives in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. More recently, a 6.9-magnitude tremor in 2011 killed over 100 people in Sikkim and West Bengal.

Authorities remain on alert, urging residents to stay vigilant and adhere to safety protocols amid ongoing seismic activity.