Arunachal

Arunachal: Fodder Bank Inaugurated in Vibrant Village Zemithang to Support Livestock Farmers

The initiative, aimed at ensuring a steady supply of fodder for livestock,..............

Last Updated: March 5, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Fodder Bank Inaugurated in Vibrant Village Zemithang to Support Livestock Farmers

ZEMITHANG- In a significant move to assist livestock farmers during harsh winter conditions, a Fodder Bank was inaugurated in Vibrant Village Zemithang on Monday. The initiative, aimed at ensuring a steady supply of fodder for livestock, was launched by Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Chairman of the Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB), New Delhi.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, Dr. Kadirvel G from ICAR-Agricultural Technology Research Institute, Zone-VI, Guwahati, CO Deewan Mara, along with senior officials and local villagers.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Sanjay Kumar emphasized the importance of livestock welfare, urging farmers to care for their animals with the same concern as human beings.

He also advised Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) scientists to focus on developing climate-resilient seedlings and to collaborate with the army and state departments for the overall benefit of farmers.

Additionally, Dr. Kumar encouraged farmers to explore secondary agriculture practices, including mushroom cultivation, vermicomposting, and sea buckthorn farming, to enhance their income and promote sustainable agricultural growth.

As part of the initiative, essential agricultural inputs such as vermi beds and seeds were distributed to farmers and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) from various villages. The event also featured an agricultural exhibition stall organized by KVK Tawang, showcasing innovative farming techniques and technologies to support local farmers.

The establishment of the Fodder Bank marks a crucial step in strengthening agriculture and livestock farming in Zemithang, ensuring sustainability and resilience in the face of extreme climatic conditions.

