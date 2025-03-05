Arunachal: NERIST Celebrates 42nd Foundation Day

ITANAGAR- The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) marked its 42nd Foundation Day with enthusiasm and grandeur. Established on March 4, 1984, with its foundation stone laid by then-President of India, Giani Zail Singh, NERIST has emerged as a hub of technical education and innovation in the region.

The celebrations commenced with a floral tribute led by NERIST Director, Prof. Narendranath S, accompanied by faculty members, students, and the event’s chief guest, Mr. Subrata Chakrabarti. This was followed by a tree plantation drive and a spirited football match between employees and students, where the students clinched victory with a 3-2 scoreline.

ISRO Scientist and Alumnus Addresses Gathering

The chief guest, Mr. Subrata Chakrabarti, Head of the Solenoid Valve Design Division at ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre in Trivandrum, delivered an insightful lecture. A distinguished NERIST alumnus, he has played a crucial role in India’s Chandrayaan-II, Chandrayaan-III, and Aditya-L1 missions. His address, lasting over 30 minutes, was described as a masterclass in scientific thought and innovation, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

Also Read- Massive Landslide Blocks NH-313 in Dibang Valley

Adding to the significance of the occasion, former NERIST Director Dr. Joram Begi attended as the special guest. He reflected on his tenure and the challenges he faced while leading the institute, commending the faculty and staff for their unwavering commitment to NERIST’s growth.

Distinguished Alumni and Guests in Attendance

The event also saw participation from alumni, parents, and retired NERIST faculty and staff. Among the notable attendees were:

Dr. Emi Rumi, former Director (FW), Arunachal Pradesh, and President of IFCSAP

Ms. Yanya Riba, entrepreneur and founder of ‘Threads Along’

Prof. Sumpam Tangjang, faculty at RGU

Mr Tayum Tok, SE at PHED

Ms. Niti Taki, AE at PWD

Cultural Extravaganza Concludes Celebrations

The day-long event concluded with a vibrant cultural evening, where students showcased their talents through music, dance, and artistic performances, adding color and energy to the celebrations.

With over four decades of excellence, NERIST continues to be a premier institution shaping future engineers, scientists, and professionals. The 42nd Foundation Day celebration served as a moment of reflection on its remarkable journey and the promising future ahead.