ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NERIST Celebrates 42nd Foundation Day

The celebrations commenced with a floral tribute led by NERIST Director, Prof. Narendranath S, accompanied by faculty members, students, and the event’s chief guest,

Last Updated: March 5, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: NERIST Celebrates 42nd Foundation Day

ITANAGAR- The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) marked its 42nd Foundation Day with enthusiasm and grandeur. Established on March 4, 1984, with its foundation stone laid by then-President of India, Giani Zail Singh, NERIST has emerged as a hub of technical education and innovation in the region.

The celebrations commenced with a floral tribute led by NERIST Director, Prof. Narendranath S, accompanied by faculty members, students, and the event’s chief guest, Mr. Subrata Chakrabarti. This was followed by a tree plantation drive and a spirited football match between employees and students, where the students clinched victory with a 3-2 scoreline.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

ISRO Scientist and Alumnus Addresses Gathering

The chief guest, Mr. Subrata Chakrabarti, Head of the Solenoid Valve Design Division at ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre in Trivandrum, delivered an insightful lecture. A distinguished NERIST alumnus, he has played a crucial role in India’s Chandrayaan-II, Chandrayaan-III, and Aditya-L1 missions. His address, lasting over 30 minutes, was described as a masterclass in scientific thought and innovation, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

Also Read- Massive Landslide Blocks NH-313 in Dibang Valley

Adding to the significance of the occasion, former NERIST Director Dr. Joram Begi attended as the special guest. He reflected on his tenure and the challenges he faced while leading the institute, commending the faculty and staff for their unwavering commitment to NERIST’s growth.

Arunachal: NERIST Celebrates 42nd Foundation Day

Distinguished Alumni and Guests in Attendance

The event also saw participation from alumni, parents, and retired NERIST faculty and staff. Among the notable attendees were:

  • Dr. Emi Rumi, former Director (FW), Arunachal Pradesh, and President of IFCSAP
  • Ms. Yanya Riba, entrepreneur and founder of ‘Threads Along’
  • Prof. Sumpam Tangjang, faculty at RGU
  • Mr Tayum Tok, SE at PHED
  • Ms. Niti Taki, AE at PWD

Cultural Extravaganza Concludes Celebrations

The day-long event concluded with a vibrant cultural evening, where students showcased their talents through music, dance, and artistic performances, adding color and energy to the celebrations.

With over four decades of excellence, NERIST continues to be a premier institution shaping future engineers, scientists, and professionals. The 42nd Foundation Day celebration served as a moment of reflection on its remarkable journey and the promising future ahead.

Tags
Last Updated: March 5, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal’s Son, Gamjum Laye, Earns Indian Army Officer Rank Through NCC Special Entry Scheme

Arunachal’s Son, Gamjum Laye, Earns Indian Army Officer Rank Through NCC Special Entry Scheme

Arunachal: First ever Alumni Meet, Dept. of Edu RGU held

Arunachal: First ever Alumni Meet, Dept. of Edu RGU held

ITANAGAR- On Saturday, the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) organized a “Sadbhavna Pad Yatra” at Doimukh, demanding the swift enforcement of the Act.

Arunachal: IFCSAP take out Sadbhavna Pad Yatra in support of Freedom of Religion Act

Arunachal: Himalayan University organized ‘National Seminar on National Science Day’

Arunachal: Himalayan University organized ‘National Seminar on National Science Day’

Arunachal GI Mahotsav 2025 held in New Delhi to promote rich cultural heritage, craftsmanship, and indigenous products of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal GI Mahotsav 2025 held in New Delhi to promote rich cultural heritage, craftsmanship, and indigenous products of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal: Two Days ​Biomedical Research Training of TRIHMS Doctors held at Rajiv Gandhi University

Arunachal: Two Days ​Biomedical Research Training of TRIHMS Doctors held at Rajiv Gandhi University

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul inaugurates office of Nocte Women Association

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul inaugurates office of Nocte Women Association

Arunachal: JCM held to discuss roadmap for de-reservation, rationalization proposal for Drupang Reserve Forest and Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Arunachal: JCM held to discuss roadmap for de-reservation, rationalization proposal for Drupang Reserve Forest and Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Arunachal: Monpa Woman Transforms 200-Year-Old Ancestral House into Living Museum to Preserve Tribal Traditions

Arunachal: Monpa Woman Transforms 200-Year-Old Ancestral House into Living Museum to Preserve Tribal Traditions

DC Keyi Panyor issues first trade license online

Arunachal: DC Keyi Panyor issues first trade license online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button