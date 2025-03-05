Arunachal: Major Road Development Initiative Underway in Seppa Township

SEPPA- A significant road development initiative has been launched in Seppa Township, East Kameng District, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam. The ambitious project aims to enhance infrastructure and connectivity in the region, fostering economic growth and improving the quality of life for residents.

The initiative has witnessed immense support from local citizens, community leaders, and dedicated individuals who have stepped forward to contribute their time, resources, and efforts. The district administration, committed to transforming Seppa into a hub of progress and development, has been working diligently to ensure the project’s success.

More than just an infrastructure upgrade, this initiative symbolizes unity and collective responsibility. The collaboration between the administration and the community highlights the shared vision for a better East Kameng. Once completed, the improved road network will facilitate easier access to essential services, boost trade and commerce, and create new opportunities for the local population.

Also Read- Massive Landslide Blocks NH-313 in Dibang Valley

The district administration has expressed profound gratitude to all those who have played an instrumental role in making this initiative a reality. Their dedication and selfless contributions are seen as pivotal in driving positive change in the region.

With this project, East Kameng is taking a significant step toward becoming a model district in terms of development and prosperity. The road initiative is part of a broader vision to ensure sustainable growth, enhanced connectivity, and a better future for all residents.

Also Read- NERIST Celebrates 42nd Foundation Day

As construction progresses, the district administration remains committed to ensuring timely completion and maximum benefits for the people of Seppa. The collective efforts of the administration and the community stand as a testament to the spirit of development and resilience in East Kameng.

This initiative marks a new era for the district, reinforcing the message that East Kameng is on the path to progress, driven by the dedication and hard work of its people.