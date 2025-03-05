Arunachal: Massive Landslide Blocks NH-313 in Dibang Valley

ANINI- A massive landslide has blocked National Highway-313 at KM5 from Etalin, disrupting traffic movement between Anini and Roing. The landslide, which occurred on March 4, has rendered the highway impassable, prompting the Dibang Valley district administration to issue a public advisory restricting travel on March 5 and 6, 2025.

In an official statement, Deputy Commissioner of Dibang Valley, Pagli Sora, urged commuters to avoid traveling on the Anini-Roing road until further notice. The advisory comes as a safety measure due to the unstable terrain and the possibility of further landslides amid unpredictable weather conditions.

Officials have confirmed that efforts to clear the debris have already commenced. However, given the magnitude of the landslide, restoration work is expected to take at least two days, depending on weather conditions. The administration has deployed necessary resources to expedite the process and restore connectivity as soon as possible.

The district administration has advised travelers to delay their journeys and stay informed through official announcements regarding the reopening of NH-313. Authorities have warned that weather conditions could impact the progress of debris clearance, further affecting travel plans.

Landslides are a frequent issue in Arunachal Pradesh, especially in hilly areas prone to unpredictable weather patterns. The Dibang Valley region is particularly susceptible to such incidents, causing repeated disruptions to transportation and connectivity.

The Dibang Valley administration has reassured the public that all efforts are being made to clear the road safely and efficiently. Commuters are advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and adhere to the advisory until the route is officially declared safe for passage.

For further updates, travelers and residents are encouraged to follow official communications from the district administration as efforts continue to restore normal traffic flow on NH-313.