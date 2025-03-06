Budget Session of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly begins with Governor’s speech

ITANAGAR- The Fourth Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly, which began earlier today. This session marks the start of the budget session for the state and is scheduled to run for five days, concluding on March 12, 2025.

The session opened with an address by Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd), who outlined the vision and priorities for Arunachal Pradesh, focusing on governance, development, and public welfare. His address set the tone for the upcoming discussions in the assembly.

Posts on X from Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other sources indicate that the session is seen as an opportunity to shape the state’s future, with an emphasis on infrastructure and growth.

Hon’ble Governor also addressed the first day of the 4th Session of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, setting the tone for the discussions on governance, development and public welfare. His guidance and vision will inspire us as we work towards a stronger and more… pic.twitter.com/UASHguf4v8 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 6, 2025

The assembly is expected to deliberate on key issues such as the state budget and developmental policies over the next few days.

More details awaited.