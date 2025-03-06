ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Budget Session of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly begins with Governor’s speech

His address set the tone for the upcoming discussions in the assembly.

Last Updated: March 6, 2025
Governor KT Parnaik Inaugurates 4th Session Of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly

ITANAGAR- The Fourth Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly, which began earlier today. This session marks the start of the budget session for the state and is scheduled to run for five days, concluding on March 12, 2025.

The session opened with an address by Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd), who outlined the vision and priorities for Arunachal Pradesh, focusing on governance, development, and public welfare. His address set the tone for the upcoming discussions in the assembly.

Posts on X from Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other sources indicate that the session is seen as an opportunity to shape the state’s future, with an emphasis on infrastructure and growth.

The assembly is expected to deliberate on key issues such as the state budget and developmental policies over the next few days.

More details awaited.

