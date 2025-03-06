Arunachal: Union Minister of State for Power & Renewable Energy Visits Ziro Valley

ZIRO- Union minister of state for power and new & renewable energy Shripad Yesso Naik undertook a two-day maiden visit to Ziro Valley, arriving on Wednesday, March 5.

During his visit, he toured several key locations, including Gyati Takka General Hospital, the Integrated Aqua Park at Tarin, the revered Shivalinga at Kardo, the PMAY (Urban) project at Pai Gate, and Mihin Bagang Government Secondary School at Hapoli.

The Minister reviewed the functioning of these establishments and interacted with officials and the public.

On Thursday, March 6, Shripad Naik chaired a review meeting at the Mini Secretariat Building, Ziro, with the District Administration and Heads of Departments.

The meeting focused on assessing the progress of various social and developmental schemes, with a special emphasis on five sectors: Health, Education, Banking, Infrastructure, and Agriculture & Allied Sectors.

Joram Tatum, District Planning Officer, provided an insightful overview of Lower Subansiri District, highlighting its land, people, and the advancements made under various flagship programs.

Tasso Butung, District Agriculture Officer, informed the Minister about the success of Paddy-cum-Fish Culture in Ziro Valley and emphasized that the valley is the highest producer of organic-certified Kiwis in the country under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCD-NER).

Swapnil Naik, Commissioner for Civil Aviation and Vigilance, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, introduced the Krishi Udan Scheme, which aims to improve air transportation for agricultural produce. He mentioned that Tezu Airport has already been included in the scheme and suggested that Ziro Airport could also be recommended to support local growers.

Expressing his appreciation for the natural beauty and developmental progress of Ziro Valley, Shripad Naik lauded the efforts of various departments.

He emphasized that Lower Subansiri District has the potential to become the leading district in the state and called for joint and concerted efforts from all stakeholders.

As an envoy of the Government of India, he assured full support for clearing developmental projects and schemes at the central level, irrespective of ministries and departments, to make Ziro Valley self-sufficient and Atmanirbhar.

The review meeting was attended by Keni Bagra, Superintendent of Police; Mrs Rani Perme, SDO; Pema Dorjee, EAC; Tai Arun, DIPRO in-charge; and various Heads of Departments of Lower Subansiri District.