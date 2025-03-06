Arunachal Governor Addresses Budget Session, Highlights Vision for ‘Viksit Arunachal’

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), addressed the fourth session of the eighth Legislative Assembly in Itanagar, outlining the major policies and schemes aimed at building a ‘Viksit Arunachal’. Delivering his speech at the Budget Session for 2025-26, the Governor emphasized the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Key Highlights of the Governor’s Address:

State’s Economic Growth

The State economy is growing at an impressive rate of 11.01%, significantly higher than the national average of 6.5%.

Infrastructure development remains a priority, with a 251% increase in rural roads and a 143% increase in the National Highways Network since 2016.

The recent inauguration of Sela and Nechiphu Tunnels is expected to further enhance connectivity and economic growth.

Healthcare & Social Welfare Initiatives

The percentage of fully immunized children has increased by 11.41%, reaching 79.41%, with a goal of achieving 100% immunization in the next four years.

Over 7 lakh people are benefiting from a ₹5 lakh cashless health insurance cover under the CMAAY and PM-JAY schemes.

State Cancer Institute at Midpu is being set up with an allocation of ₹217 crore.

Education & Youth Empowerment

The Mission Shikshit Arunachal by 2029 aims to transform the education system, ensuring quality learning for every child.

The Arunachal Olympics Mission has been launched to secure a strong state presence in the 2028 and 2032 Olympic Games.

100% scholarships are now available for students securing admission into IITs and AIIMS, and subsidies are being provided for Commercial Pilot License training.

Women’s Empowerment & Rural Development

Arunachal Pradesh is one of the few states where almost 50% of Panchayat members are women.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 will ensure at least 33% representation of women in the next Legislative Assembly.

More than 13,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have been formed, benefiting over 1.8 lakh women.

Agriculture & Self-Reliance

The ‘Catch Them Young’ Programme is inspiring youth to engage in agriculture and agribusiness.

The Arunachal Honey initiative is focusing on branding and marketing local honey to national and international markets.

More than 40,000 citizens have benefited from Atmanirbhar Krishi, Bagwani, Pashu-palan, and Matsya-palan schemes.

Governance & Digital Transformation

The Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 initiative has covered over 13 lakh beneficiaries, ensuring saturation coverage of all flagship schemes.

The Chief Minister Dashboard is being enhanced with AI-based analytics for real-time governance insights.

The e-Office system is now handling over 40 lakh online files, streamlining administration.

Governor’s Call to Action

The Governor urged the elected members of the Legislative Assembly to actively engage with citizens, facilitate dialogue, and ensure transparent governance. He emphasized the importance of raising awareness about drug abuse and HIV infections and encouraging healthy lifestyles among the youth.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that Arunachal Pradesh remains at the forefront of progress, prosperity, and sustainable development, benefiting every citizen of the state.

With exceptional support from the Government of India and a double-engine growth model, Arunachal Pradesh is on a definitive path to a brighter and more prosperous future.