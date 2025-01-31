Arunachal: CoSAAP extends congratulations to Insp. Minli Geyi, and Constable Jimkam Khomrang on receiving State Gold Medal

ITANAGAR- The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) extend its warm congratulations to Insp. Minli Geyi, Officer In-charge Seppa Police Station, East Kameng and Jimkam Khomrang, Constable on receiving a State Gold Medal on the auspicious occasion of 76th Republic Day of India.

Insp. Geyi has demonstrated extraordinary valour, when a man using a Machete went on attacking the people randomly and killing 4 persons including his wife and daughter and injuring several others, at General Hospital Seppa on 14th November, 2024.

Responding to the call from Medical Superintendent, General Hospital Seppa, Insp. Geyi & team immediately rushed to the spot and intercepted the man. During the engagement, Insp. Geyi sustained severe injuries to his hands but could able to arrest the man and stopped him from creating more chaos and causalities.

CoSAAP extend its sincere gratitude to the State Government, led by Chief Miniter Pema Khandu for conferring State Gold Medal to Insp. Minli Geyi, OC, PS Seppa and Jimkam Khomrang, Constable.

Further, CoSAAP appeal the Home Department & Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh to recommend Insp. Minli Geyi’s name for President’s Gallantry Police Medal as he has risked his life in arresting the killer of 4 (four) innocent people and stopped him from causing more causalities in Seppa town. He has demonstrated highest level of sacrifice towards his duty. Recognizing him in national level will inspire the young police personnel in performing their duty with more energy and confident.

The apex employees’ organization of the state also extend its gratitude to Chief Minister, Pema Khandu and the Home Minister, Mama Natung for awarding en-mass promotion to the senior police personnel to the posts of Head Constable, Assistant Sub Inspector and Sub Inspector. In the meantime, the home department is urged to immediately start the recruitment process to fill-up the various posts vacant due to the recent en-mass promotion.

CoSAAP also hailed the home department, especially the Itanagar Capital Region Police for cracking the drug menace in the ICR, resulting in arrest of scores of drug pedlars. CoSAAP appealed the home department, not to tolerate the people involved in drug peddling in the state and deal with them with iron hand to save young generation of the state, as the drug is more dangerous than terrorism and slowly weakening the growth of our society.

The government employees involved in drug peddling and consuming should be terminated from the service, so that it becomes example for others. CoSAAP assured to cooperate with the law enforcing authorities of the state to crack down the drug menace and maintain peace and harmony in the society.