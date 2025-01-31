ADVERTISMENT
ArunachalTawang LAC

Arunachal: Meeting held in Tawang for the construction of 132 KV Bomdila-Tawang transmission line

Last Updated: January 31, 2025
Arunachal: Meeting held in Tawang for the construction of 132 KV Bomdila-Tawang transmission line

TAWANG –  A meeting regarding the construction of 132 KV Bomdila-Tawang transmission line under Kyidphel Circle was held in Tawang, in presence of Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering,  EAC Kyidphel, Mrs Tsering Choedon, Senior public leader Tenzin Monpa, representatives from POWERGRID (Chief Manager and Engineers), representatives from M/s SALASAR, GB’s and landowners from Khrimu, Kraleng and Bokser villages.

After the meeting, Tawang MLA, Namgey Tsering  informed  that “ all Right of Way (RoW) issues within my constituency have been successfully resolved, paving the way for the construction of two crucial transmission projects: the 132 KV Tawang-Lumla transmission line and the 132 KV Bomdila-Tawang transmission line under Comprehensive Scheme of Strengthening of Transmission & Distribution System in Arunachal Pradesh” .

I am extremely grateful to all the stake holders including senior public leaders, land owners & GBs for their understanding of the importance of such developmental projects, which will benefit the entire Tawang district. Their sacrifice and willingness to support the project are truly commendable, Namgey added.

On the other hand people of Tawang also extended their thanks to Tawang MLA for providing round the clock support to POWERGRID for laying transmission line in Tawang.

