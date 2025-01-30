Arunachal: National Tourism Day celebrated in Itanagar in different ways

ITANAGAR – To commemorate National Tourism day’ 2025, The District Tourism Office, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), conducted a one-day handholding workshop on Local Food Menu Planning cum Presentation and eGRAS Mode of Payment for New Registration and Renewal of Homestay Licenses at Alub Naam Homestay,Itanagar.

The workshop aimed to enhance the culinary skills of homestay owners while promoting digital transactions for smooth and transparent business operations.

Rechi Lugnya Likha, Tourism Officer emphasized the significance of local cuisine in attracting tourists, stating that traditional food plays a crucial role in enhancing the tourist experience. She also highlighted the importance of digital payment systems like eGRAS, which simplify transactions and ensure ease in the homestay registration and renewal process.

Dunya Bagra, a young entrepreneur and resource person, spoke on the importance of taste and food presentation techniques, encouraging homestay owners to refine their culinary offerings while preserving the authenticity of traditional dishes.

Yomjum Yomgam, a senior tour operator, discussed self-employment opportunities through homestays and tourism-related activities, emphasizing the potential for income generation and sustainable tourism development in the region.

The workshop concluded with a live presentation of local cuisine by homestay operators, ie., Ms. Taying Shakuntala, TS Homestay; Ms. Nabam Dimin, Dimum Homestay; and Ms. Likha Cherie, Alub Naam Homestay showcasing the rich culinary heritage of the region. Their presentations highlighted traditional flavors and innovative plating techniques, reinforcing the importance of food in promoting Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural identity.

The District Tourism Office, ICR, remains committed to supporting local tourism entrepreneurs through such skill-development programs, ensuring a more immersive and authentic experience for tourists.