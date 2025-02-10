Arunachal: Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav 2025 commenced at Namsai

NAMSAI- The vibrant cultural essence of Arunachal Pradesh took center stage as the Second Edition of Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav 2025 commenced at Poi Pee Mau Tai Ground, Namsai. Organized by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh under the aegis of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, this festival is a tribute to India’s rich folk traditions, serving as a confluence of art, heritage, and cultural exchange. By bringing together artists from across the country and beyond, the festival has evolved into a powerful platform for fostering deeper cultural ties and strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’s identity as a guardian of indigenous heritage.

Also Read- 1st Edition of Golden Pagoda Marathon 2025 concludes

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein welcomed dignitaries, artists, and cultural enthusiasts, expressing immense pride in Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse traditions. He emphasized the significance of folk music and dance as living traditions that connect generations and communities. He noted that this festival is not just an event but a reflection of India’s ethos of Unity in Diversity. By showcasing folk traditions from Arunachal Pradesh, various states of India, and international participants from Bhutan and Thailand, the festival reinforces Arunachal Pradesh’s role in global cultural diplomacy while celebrating the artistic brilliance of its people.

This year, the festival features 15 cultural troupes from Arunachal Pradesh, including performances by the Adi, Aka Hrusso, Apatani, Idu Mishmi, Memba, Monpa, Nyishi, Tai Khamti, Ollo, and other indigenous communities. Additionally, cultural groups from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Manipur have joined the festival, ensuring a rich blend of regional traditions. With the participation of international performers from Bhutan and Thailand, this edition marks a significant milestone in strengthening cross-cultural exchanges, reinforcing the message that folk traditions are universal, transcending borders and generations.

Also Read- Travel Ten must-visit places in Arunachal Pradesh

Deputy CM Chowna Mein also took the opportunity to acknowledge and honor the exceptional contributions of Arunachal’s cultural icons. He highlighted the Tai Khamti cultural troupe, which has made its presence felt at prestigious national events, including the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav and the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. Their performance, as part of a larger ensemble of 5,000 artists, contributed to a Guinness World Record, an achievement that showcases Arunachal’s artistic excellence on the global stage. Given their continued commitment to preserving and promoting their rich cultural heritage, he suggested that the troupe be felicitated with certificates at the ongoing festival as a mark of appreciation for their dedication.

Looking ahead, Mein highlighted the growing international exposure that Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural heritage is receiving. He noted that cultural troupes from the state will soon participate in the North East Festival in Singapore, a testament to the increasing recognition of Arunachal’s folk traditions at global platforms. By providing such opportunities, the government is ensuring that the younger generation remains connected to their roots while also gaining exposure to international cultural landscapes.

Also Read- Tourism development in the Mechukha region discussed

He further emphasized the importance of supporting young artists, calling them the custodians of Arunachal’s rich heritage. He reiterated the Government of Arunachal Pradesh’s unwavering commitment to nurturing talent through the Department of Art & Culture, which continues to provide platforms, resources, and encouragement to cultural practitioners. This support ensures that traditional art forms are not just preserved but also evolve with time, reaching wider audiences across India and the world.

Recognizing the role of heritage conservation in strengthening cultural identity, he also applauded the efforts of MLA Oken Tayeng, who serves as the President of the Arunachal Chapter of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage). INTACH has been instrumental in preserving and promoting India’s rich cultural and architectural heritage, and Deputy CM Mein expressed hope that such organizations would continue their work in Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring that indigenous art, traditions, and historical landmarks remain protected for future generations.

Also Read- Thinsa, a beautiful village nestled on a hill slope in Tirap

As the Second Edition of Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav 2025 unfolds, it stands as a symbol of Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural richness, resilience, and global outreach. The festival is not just a celebration of folk traditions but also a reaffirmation of Arunachal’s deep-rooted connection with India’s diverse cultural fabric. Through music, dance, and artistic expression, it brings people together, fostering a sense of shared heritage and mutual appreciation. He extended his heartfelt gratitude to the organizers, participating artists, and the enthusiastic audience, expressing confidence that this festival will continue to grow as a premier cultural event, promoting Arunachal Pradesh as a beacon of folk heritage.

The event was attended by Ministers Wangki Lowang, Dasanglu Pul,Gabriel D. Wangsu, Advisor cum MLA Zingnu Namchoom, Advisor cum MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai, MLAs Mutchu Mithi, Chakat Aboh,Mopi Mihu,Nikh Kamin, Nyabi Jini, Puinnyo Apum, Topin Ete, Likha Soni among others.