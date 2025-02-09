Arunachal: 1st Edition of Golden Pagoda Marathon 2025 concludes

NAMSAI- The 1st Edition of Golden Pagoda Marathon 2025 concluded with resounding success, bringing together runners from across India and participants from various country in a remarkable fusion of endurance, sustainability, and Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage.

This year’s marathon featured 42 km (Full Marathon), 21 km (Half Marathon), 10 km (Standard Run), and 5 km (Fun Run) categories, with participants enjoying a single-loop route through the picturesque landscapes of Namsai.

Runners from various states of country and inernational runners from various country which include Uganda, Ethopia, Kenya also joined the race and further elevating the event’s global stature.

The marathon witnessed outstanding performances across all categories. The winners of the Golden Pagoda Marathon 2025 are: • 42K Male: James Kipleting Korir (2:28:17) • 42K Female: Fulasa Chaltu Gonfa (2:46:47) • 21K Male: Pankaj Kumar (1:06:14) • 21K Female: Berhe Fereweyni Gebrejorgis (1:20:11) • 10K Male: Ashish Pal (30:01) • 10K Female: Ruby Kashyap (37:34) • 5K Male: Sameer Jamadar (16:23) • 5K Female: Sangita Bordoloi (20:46).

Wangki Lowang, Minister of Forest & Environment & Climate Change, Geology, Mining & Minerals, DoTCL attended the function as chief guest who praised the initiative, saying, “The Golden Pagoda Marathon has not just been a race; it has been a celebration of Arunachal Pradesh’s beauty, resilience, and tradition. The enthusiasm of the runners and the warmth of the local community have made this event a grand success. With adventure, culture, and sustainability at its heart, this event will continue to attract athletes and travellers to our region in the future as well.”

The marathon also brought an immersive cultural experience, featuring traditional performances, and eco-conscious initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable tourism in Arunachal Pradesh. Said Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

The Dy CM Highlighted the broader impact of the event, stating, “The Golden Pagoda Marathon has proven that large-scale events can be both exciting and culturally-driven. This grand sporting event is a celebration of Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage and a bridge connecting the world to the traditions of the North-East. One of the key objectives of this marathon is to inspire our youth to adopt an active and disciplined lifestyle, fostering both a healthy body and a sound mind by welcoming runners from across India and abroad, we reflect our vision for a greener future while promoting sports and local culture.” He said.

The marathon’s success was made possible by the generous support of Sports Spectrum, RG Solutions, State Bank of India (SBI), and Anvil, who played a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless execution of the event.

Namsai local MLA Zingnu Namchoom (Guest of Honor) said that the resounding success of the first edition, the Golden Pagoda Marathon is set to return even bigger next year, continuing its mission to inspire an active lifestyle, champion sustainability, and showcase the unparalleled beauty of Namsai.

The event concluded with an award ceremony, where top finishers in each category were felicitated by esteemed dignitaries.

Mukut Mithi, Former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, MLA Dr Mohesh, Puinnyo Apum, Nyabi Dirchi, Topin Ete, Likha Soni, Tourism Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa, Secretary Cultural Affairs, Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs, Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa, Padmashree Anshu Jamsenpa (the brand ambassador of the event), and host of other dignitaries attended the event.