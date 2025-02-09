Arunachal: PD Sona’s Proactive Intervention Leads to Resolution of Shi Yomi Bandh

SHI YOMI- Minister of Education, RWD, Parliamentary Affairs, Tourism & Libraries, Pasang Dorjee Sona, successfully mediated discussions with the Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU), Shi Yomi District Unit, leading to the withdrawal of the bandh and paving the way for a constructive resolution of key issues.

An emergency meeting was convened in the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Shi Yomi, Tato, to deliberate on the demands raised by AdiSU. The meeting, chaired by Minister Sona, was attended by Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Tungge Loya, Circle Officer HQ Dr. Nyato Doji, Deputy Superintendent of Police Toni Tatak, President of Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) Akar Hanggo, and representatives of AdiSU, including General Secretary Nyape Rinya, Finance Secretary (APEX) Tajer Tapir, Spokesperson Bonya Yorpen, and Vice President-cum-Issue Chairman Tajum Tapo.

During the discussions, Minister Sona reassured the delegation that their concerns were being taken seriously, with concrete measures already in place to address them. He informed the representatives that a state-level committee, comprising Secretary Health, Director Health Services, and executing agencies (SE PWD), had been formed to conduct ground verification of the District Hospital in Tato, CHC Mechukha, and other medical facilities.

Also Read- DGBBA organizes orientation programme on the role of GBs

He assured that based on the committee’s report, feasibility would be assessed, and necessary funding would be placed in the next Budget Estimate (BE) 2025-26 to expedite the hospital’s restoration. The procurement of medical equipment would follow the completion of the hospital.

The proposal for a mortuary room at CHC Mechukha is under process, while the land geotagging for a mortuary room at PHC, Tato has already been completed. Addressing concerns about the pending distribution of food grains under the Public Distribution System (PDS) for September to November, Minister Sona clarified that the matter is currently sub judice in the court of DGRO, Shi Yomi, and will be resolved accordingly.

Also Read- Elvish Yadav faces criticism for making racist comments on Chum Darang, calls his name ‘Ashleel’

To strengthen administrative infrastructure in the district, one Circle Officer has already been posted to Pidi Circle, and the Minister assured that he would request the concerned authorities for additional officers to ensure the smooth functioning of the Monigong ADC Office and Pidi CO Office. Regarding the Tato-Monigong road, Minister Sona stated that the delay in construction was due to land disputes and title suits affecting the acquisition of land for the Frontier Highway project. However, he assured that once the land is handed over to the construction company, maintenance work would commence without delay.

Following these assurances and the Minister’s proactive intervention, AdiSU Shi Yomi District Unit agreed to call off the bandh, ensuring that normalcy was restored.

Also Read- Fluorescent collars for Mithuns on highways distributed to the Mithun owners

The Minister’s swift response and dedication were widely appreciated by the public. Citizens took to social media to commend his efforts, with many praising his leadership, problem-solving approach, and commitment to the welfare of Shi Yomi district.

Comments on his official Facebook post reflected immense gratitude and admiration, with people describing him as a leader of stature, a worthy representative, and someone who listens and cooperates with all sections of society. Many highlighted that Shi-Yomians are fortunate to have a leader like him, recognizing his ability to swiftly address pressing issues with diplomacy and resolve.

Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona’s decisive action not only averted further disruptions but also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to resolving public grievances through meaningful dialogue, fostering trust between the administration and the people.