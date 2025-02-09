ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal; DGBBA organizes orientation programme on the role of GBs

GBs shared the experiences of their recent exposure tour to Kaziranga National Park, Assam and Mithun Research Centre, Medziphema, Nagaland.

Last Updated: February 9, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal; DGBBA organizes orientation programme on the role of GBs

ZIRO-   The Diibo Gaon Bura Buri Association (DGBBA) organized ‘one-day orientation and sensitization programme on the role of gaon buras’ for the youth and women of Dutta, Mudang Tage and Bamin Michi villages under Ziro at Govt. TPD Middle School here on Saturday last.

Chairing the meet, North Diibo ZPM Koj Yana appreciated the DGBBA for organizing the orientation programme involving the youth and women groups for overall welfare of the society. Yana also urged to organize similar programme involving the students.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

In the morning session, the GBs shared the experiences of their recent exposure tour to Kaziranga National Park, Assam and Mithun Research Centre, Medziphema, Nagaland.

Also Read- Elvish Yadav faces criticism for making racist comments on Chum Darang, calls his name ‘Ashleel’

Dutta gaon buri Koj Mumpa opined that Tale Valley Wildlife Sanctuary of Ziro could also be developed in the line of Kaziranga National Park for delight of the tourists visiting Ziro Valley.

Mudang Tage GB Tadu Yarang urged the mithun owners of Ziro to visit Mithun Research Centre, Medziphema, Nagaland to gain more knowledge and insights on mithun farming.

Also Read- Fluorescent collars for Mithuns on highways distributed to the Mithun owners

In the afternoon session, DGBBA convenor Yachang Tacho dwelt at length on the various activities taken up by DGBBA for the welfare of the gaon buras and buris during the calendar year.

DGBBA president and HGB Mudang Tani, Secretary DGBBA and HGB Tilling Morth and Publicity Secretary DGBBA and HGB Hano Tade also spoke during the programme.

Tags
Last Updated: February 9, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Pasighat based Bake & Bites wins 2nd place in National level cake competition

Arunachal: Pasighat based Bake & Bites wins 2nd place in National level cake competition

Arunachal:  RGU Observes 42nd Foundation Day with Gaiety

Arunachal: RGU Observes 42nd Foundation Day with Gaiety

Arunachal: Team AWAZ meets and interacts with Sikkim CM on their exposure tour

Arunachal: Team AWAZ meets and interacts with Sikkim CM

Arunachal: Health Minister Inaugurates Integrated Mega Specialty Health Camp at Doimukh

Arunachal: Health Minister Inaugurates Integrated Mega Specialty Health Camp at Doimukh

Arunachal: RGUSU urges Education Minister to introduce Mass Comm & Psychology programs in state colleges

Arunachal: RGUSU urges Education Minister to introduce Mass Comm & Psychology programs in state colleges

Study reveals, Arunachal Pradesh lost 110 glaciers in 32 years

Study reveals, Arunachal Pradesh lost 110 glaciers in 32 years

FIR against Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent contestant Jessy Nabam over derogatory remarks on Arunachal Pradesh people

FIR against Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent contestant Jessy Nabam over derogatory remarks on Arunachal Pradesh people

Arunachal: Mutchu Mithi inaugurates Zero Hunting signage of Aohali village

Arunachal: Mutchu Mithi inaugurates Zero Hunting signage of Aohali village

Arunachal: Balo Raja Flags Off New Sanitation Vehicles for Urban Towns

Arunachal: Balo Raja Flags Off New Sanitation Vehicles for Urban Towns

Arunachal: CoSAAP mourn the untimely demise of Takek Jilen, Executive Engineer (PWD)

Arunachal: CoSAAP mourn the untimely demise of Takek Jilen, Executive Engineer (PWD)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button