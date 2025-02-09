Arunachal; DGBBA organizes orientation programme on the role of GBs

ZIRO- The Diibo Gaon Bura Buri Association (DGBBA) organized ‘one-day orientation and sensitization programme on the role of gaon buras’ for the youth and women of Dutta, Mudang Tage and Bamin Michi villages under Ziro at Govt. TPD Middle School here on Saturday last.

Chairing the meet, North Diibo ZPM Koj Yana appreciated the DGBBA for organizing the orientation programme involving the youth and women groups for overall welfare of the society. Yana also urged to organize similar programme involving the students.

In the morning session, the GBs shared the experiences of their recent exposure tour to Kaziranga National Park, Assam and Mithun Research Centre, Medziphema, Nagaland.

Dutta gaon buri Koj Mumpa opined that Tale Valley Wildlife Sanctuary of Ziro could also be developed in the line of Kaziranga National Park for delight of the tourists visiting Ziro Valley.

Mudang Tage GB Tadu Yarang urged the mithun owners of Ziro to visit Mithun Research Centre, Medziphema, Nagaland to gain more knowledge and insights on mithun farming.

In the afternoon session, DGBBA convenor Yachang Tacho dwelt at length on the various activities taken up by DGBBA for the welfare of the gaon buras and buris during the calendar year.

DGBBA president and HGB Mudang Tani, Secretary DGBBA and HGB Tilling Morth and Publicity Secretary DGBBA and HGB Hano Tade also spoke during the programme.