Arunachal: Fluorescent collars for Mithuns on highways distributed to the Mithun owners

PANGIN ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a heartfelt effort to mitigate road accidents out of drivers hitting Mithuns straying out on the highway in the night hours due to low visibility, and to safeguard the lives of both humans and Mithuns, total of 200 numbers of fluorescent collars to be fixed on Mithuns, were distributed to the owners of Mithuns in Pangin circle of Siang District today by Niyang Pertin, CO Pangin and Er. Okep Dai, EE PWD (Highway) amidst the presence of Gamtum Padu, Add. Dy. Commissioner, Pangin Sub-Division and Gaon Burahs and the Mithun owners.

The distribution of the fluorescent collars was carried out in a formal function in Pangin Community Hall under Siang District which symbolizes the noble and collective step toward reducing road accidents out of vehicles hitting/colliding with the Mithuns.

As Mithuns are revered bovine species in Arunachal Pradesh having cultural and traditional significance attached with the tribal communities across the state and parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and other neighbouring countries like Myanmar, China, Bhutan and Bangladesh, officers like Pertin and Dai felt the need to voluntarily mitigate the road accidental killings of Mithuns and loss of human lives.

Realizing the socio-cultural significance of Mithuns, Niyang Pertin in collaboration with Er. Okep Dai, personally funded and procured 200 fluorescent collars in the hopes of preventing avoidable accidents and protecting these cherished animals ‘Mithuns’.

The move comes in response to the alarming number of accidents caused by low visibility on highways during dense winter fog. The dark coats of free-ranging Mithuns blend into the night, making it challenging for drivers to spot them which often results in tragic accidents and the loss of both human and animal lives.

“Ensuring the safety of our highways is a shared responsibility. This initiative to protect Mithuns is an important step forward, and it marks just the beginning.

We will continue to develop innovative ideas to further enhance the safety and well-being of all,” said Gamtum Padu, ADC Pangin. He also encouraged the community to stand with the administration in all future developmental activities for the greater good of both our people and animals.

“Witnessing Mithuns fall victim to road accidents time and again was deeply concerning. These animals are an integral part of our cultural heritage, and it was disheartening to witness their vulnerability on highways. It became clear that something needed to be done and I approached Dai sir with the concept to which he immediately supported my initiative recognizing the potential to save lives” said Niyang Pertin.

Informational pamphlets and posters promoting road safety and responsible driving were also distributed by Officer-in-Charge, Pangin Police Station, who spoke on the importance of road awareness and careful driving.

This initiative of Pertin and Dai sets an example of proactive community service, and such measures can foster a safer and more harmonious coexistence between people, wildlife, and livestock along the highways of Arunachal Pradesh.