Arunachal Pradesh University Ignites Change with Rural Immersion Camp at Dalbing

PASIGHAT- The Department of Social Work, Arunachal Pradesh University, under the theme ‘Reconnecting with Roots by Fostering Community Bond’, concluded its five-day Rural Immersion Camp from February 2 to 6, 2025, at Dalbing Village, Mariyang Circle, Upper Siang District.

The initiative, conducted as part of the Master of Arts in Social Work curriculum, proved to be a meaningful engagement towards social awareness, community development, and cultural exchange.

The 5-day camp began with a comprehensive 4-kilometer transect walk to assess the village’s resources and layout on the first day, followed by a formal meeting with Gaonburas, Gram Panchayat members, student leaders, and other key stakeholders to introduce the camp’s objectives.

Subsequent days saw students conducting interactive age and class appropriate sessions at the Upper Primary School, addressing topics such as good touch-bad touch, study habits, power of discipline, teenage pregnancy, menstrual hygiene, career counselling, good habits, and drug awareness etc.

In the evenings, discussions with youth and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) focused on issues like drug abuse, youth aspirations, village sanitation, and women’s empowerment. Documentary screenings further enriched these conversations during each session.

To ensure inclusivity, home visits were conducted to engage elderly residents who could not attend earlier sessions. The team also organized games and sports activities, strengthening community bonding across different age groups.

A mass rally promoting community cleanliness and a vibrant cultural exchange program at the community hall highlighted the camp’s success. Local residents actively participated, showcasing their talents alongside the university team.

The camp was Guided by Dr. Menuka Kadu, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department, along with Ms. Ngurang Mana, Assistant Professor and Fieldwork Coordinator, the camp involved second-semester students who showcased exemplary leadership and teamwork.

The President and General Secretary of Dalbing Student Union, Mr. Balim Bitin and Mr. Orik Patuk, played a pivotal role in the success of the camp, coordinating and arranging logistics on behalf of the village from the very beginning.

The camp concluded with a final cleanliness drive and heartfelt farewells. Villagers expressed deep appreciation for the university’s efforts and pledged to adopt the lessons learned during the camp.

While primarily an academic exercise, the camp exemplified the ethos of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 by fostering youth-led development and promoting social empowerment. Through engagements on education, health, and community welfare, the camp contributed to building a more inclusive and forward-looking society.

Community leaders lauded the efforts of the Department of Social Work, inviting the university to organize similar initiatives in the future.