Arunachal Pradesh to Host Inaugural ‘Sun Rise Festival’ at Dong to Boost Tourism

DONG VALLEY- In a landmark move to place Arunachal Pradesh firmly on India’s tourism map, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the launch of the first-ever ‘Sun Rise Festival’ at Dong, Anjaw district — the easternmost village of India. Scheduled for December 29, 2025, to January 2, 2026, the five-day event will celebrate the state’s cultural richness, natural beauty, and adventure tourism potential.

Dong, located at 1,240 meters near the tri-junction of India, China, and Myanmar, is the first place in India to witness the sunrise every day, a fact recognized by the Indian Science Congress in 1999.

Sharing his excitement, CM Khandu posted on social media, “Landed in Walong, Anjaw district, and will be heading towards Dong – the place where the first Sun Ray touches Indian soil. From this year, we will host a five-day ‘Sun Rise Festival’ here to boost tourism and create new opportunities for adventurers & nature lovers. Come, witness the first dawn of the New Year in the Land of the Rising Sun!”

According to the Tourism Department, the Sun Rise Festival will showcase, Sunrise treks to Dong Peak, Cultural performances by Mishmi, Monpa & Digaru tribes, Traditional food fairs & handicraft bazaars , Adventure sports & camping under starlit skies and many more.

Officials said the event will generate livelihood opportunities for local artisans, weavers, and entrepreneurs while strengthening eco-tourism.

“The Sun Rise Festival is a celebration of nature and culture, showcasing Anjaw’s unmatched views and vibrant traditions,” said CM Khandu.

He stressed that the government is also working to improve connectivity to the remote region, aligning the festival with broader plans to promote border tourism while preserving the state’s cultural and ecological heritage.

The announcement has already generated excitement among travelers and tourism stakeholders. With Dong’s symbolic status as the first light of India, the festival is expected to draw tourists from across the country and abroad, providing a significant boost to the local economy.

As Arunachal Pradesh prepares for its inaugural edition, the Sun Rise Festival promises to be a unique attraction — where adventure, culture, and nature converge at the nation’s first dawn of the New Year.