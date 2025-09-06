Arunachal: DTO Yupia Apprehended in Multi-Crore luxury car scam

ITANAGAR- In a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the multi-crore luxury vehicle smuggling racket, Capital Police on Friday arrested District Transport Officer (DTO) Yajum Lombi, posted at Yupia in Papum Pare district, for her alleged role in facilitating fake registrations of stolen vehicles.

Lombi was picked up from her Itanagar residence, weeks after the racket was busted in July. Police sources said she played a crucial role in approving forged documents that allowed illegally procured vehicles to be registered in Arunachal Pradesh.

Her arrest comes on the heels of the detention of a data entry operator from Palin in Kra Dadi district, who is currently lodged in judicial custody for his involvement in the racket.

The racket, unearthed in July following a suo motu FIR, is estimated at ₹30.5 crore and has been described as the largest-ever single-station recovery of stolen vehicles in India.

Investigations revealed that 73 stolen luxury vehicles were brought in from Delhi-NCR and other northern states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, using forged documents and tampered details.

Police said the seized vehicles included, 27 Hyundai Cretas, 9 Toyota Fortuners, 5 Kia Seltos and Several premium SUVs from Audi, Ford, Mahindra, and Maruti. All vehicles were found to be blacklisted and linked to FIRs registered across multiple states.

According to investigators, the gang relied on brokers who tampered with engine and chassis numbers before preparing fake registration papers. The cars were then registered in Arunachal Pradesh through corrupt means and sold at heavily discounted prices to unsuspecting buyers.

Capital Police officials confirmed that the scope of the probe has widened. Along with the arrest of the DTO, investigators are now examining possible international money trails and digital financial transactions linked to the racket.

“This is not just a vehicle theft case. It involves an organized network with interstate and possibly cross-border financial links. More arrests cannot be ruled out,” a senior police officer said.

The scandal has caused widespread concern in the state, particularly because a senior government official was directly implicated. Citizens and civil society groups have called for a transparent investigation and strict punishment for those found guilty, warning that such crimes tarnish the image of the state’s institutions.

With the arrest of DTO Yajum Lombi, police believe they have cracked a major link in the chain, but investigators admit that the racket may have wider connections that remain to be exposed.