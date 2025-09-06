Arunachal: 22-Year-Old Woman’s Death at TRIHMS Sparks Allegations of Medical Negligence; Health Minister Assures Probe

NAHARLAGUN- A 22-year-old woman, Bengia Ama Gora, tragically lost her life during a caesarean section at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) on August 31, 2025. The incident has triggered public outrage and fresh scrutiny of the state’s premier hospital.

The grieving family has alleged that medical negligence by doctors and nurses led to the young mother’s untimely death.

Her brother, Bengia Lali, has lodged a formal complaint at Naharlagun Police Station, accusing TRIHMS staff of serious lapses in medical care.

He demanded accountability and justice, claiming his sister’s condition deteriorated rapidly during surgery but no timely intervention was made.

TRIHMS authorities have yet to issue an official statement. Police confirmed receipt of the complaint and said a formal investigation is likely to follow.

Reacting to the tragedy, Health Minister Biyuram Wahge expressed grief and assured the family that a probe would be initiated. “An inquiry committee will be constituted, and justice will be delivered,” he said.

The incident has reignited a wider debate about healthcare standards and accountability in Arunachal Pradesh. Citizens and local organizations have demanded an impartial probe to ensure such tragedies are not repeated.