Glacier Melting in Arunachal Pradesh Raises Alarm Over Deadly Lake Outburst Floods

ITANAGAR- The rapid melting of glaciers in Arunachal Pradesh’s Eastern Himalayas has triggered alarm among scientists and local authorities, amid rising fears of catastrophic Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

A recent study by the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES & HS) recorded an unprecedented 1.5-meter ice melt in the Khangri glacier of Tawang’s Gorichen mountain range using vertical stake measurements. Researchers say the accelerated retreat, driven by global warming, is expanding nearby pro-glacial lakes, posing severe flood risks.

The glacier retreat under the Mago Chu basin has already caused Rani Lake and other glacial bodies to expand at worrying rates. Experts fear a repeat of the October 2023 South Lhonak Lake disaster in Sikkim, which killed 55 people, left 74 missing, and caused widespread destruction along the Teesta River.

“The expansion of glacial lakes due to rapid melting is a ticking time bomb,” warned Dr. Nabajit Hazarika of Cotton University. “Without urgent mitigation, Arunachal Pradesh could face catastrophic flooding.”

Satellite monitoring using Sentinel-2 data (2016–2025), coupled with computational intelligence tools, confirms that over 400 glacial lakes across India are expanding, with Arunachal Pradesh’s rugged Himalayan terrain particularly vulnerable.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has already identified 27 high-risk glacial lakes in Arunachal Pradesh, with six under close monitoring in Tawang and Dibang Valley. Under the National Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Mitigation Project (NGRMP), authorities are working to deploy early warning systems and enhance disaster preparedness.

Local residents remain deeply concerned as sudden floods could devastate lives, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure. Authorities have urged vulnerable communities to stay alert and be prepared for emergency evacuations.

As climate change continues to accelerate Himalayan glacier retreat, experts warn that time is running out to prevent a disaster in one of India’s most ecologically fragile regions.