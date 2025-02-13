Arunachal: Tawang under thick blanket of snow

TAWANG- Tawang has been experiencing continuous snowfall since the evening of 11th February 2025, covering almost the entire district under a thick blanket of snow. While snowfall is not uncommon in the region, the prolonged and heavy nature of this spell has led to disruptions in essential services, including electricity, water supply, and communication.

Falling trees and the accumulation of thick snow on power and communication lines have caused service disruptions in some areas. Although most shops remain open, footfall is low as residents step out only to purchase daily necessities. Attendance in educational institutions is significantly reduced, as vehicles are not operating, and walking on frozen snow poses challenges, particularly for children.

Despite the difficult conditions, various departments, including the Electrical Department, Public Health Engineering, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Public Works Department (PWD), and Rural Works Department (RWD), are working tirelessly to restore and maintain essential services. The police and army personnel are actively assisting stranded tourists and commuters in the Sela and Jaswantgarh areas.

The district administration is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the army and other relevant agencies to ensure the smooth functioning of emergency response efforts.

According to the latest weather forecasts, the adverse weather conditions, including snowfall, may persist for the next few days. If the situation continues, further disruptions to normal life may occur. However, as of now, no reports of significant damage or accidents due to snowfall have been received.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated with official advisories. The district administration remains committed to ensuring public safety and will continue working diligently to mitigate the impact of the snowfall.