ADVERTISMENT
ArunachalTourism

Arunachal: Tawang under thick blanket of snow

Falling trees and the accumulation of thick snow on power and communication lines have caused service disruptions in some areas.

Last Updated: February 13, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Tawang under thick blanket of snow

TAWANG-  Tawang has been experiencing continuous snowfall since the evening of 11th February 2025, covering almost the entire district under a thick blanket of snow. While snowfall is not uncommon in the region, the prolonged and heavy nature of this spell has led to disruptions in essential services, including electricity, water supply, and communication.

Falling trees and the accumulation of thick snow on power and communication lines have caused service disruptions in some areas. Although most shops remain open, footfall is low as residents step out only to purchase daily necessities. Attendance in educational institutions is significantly reduced, as vehicles are not operating, and walking on frozen snow poses challenges, particularly for children.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Watch Video 

Despite the difficult conditions, various departments, including the Electrical Department, Public Health Engineering, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Public Works Department (PWD), and Rural Works Department (RWD), are working tirelessly to restore and maintain essential services. The police and army personnel are actively assisting stranded tourists and commuters in the Sela and Jaswantgarh areas.

The district administration is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the army and other relevant agencies to ensure the smooth functioning of emergency response efforts.

Also Read- Tawang receives its first snowfall of the year 2025

According to the latest weather forecasts, the adverse weather conditions, including snowfall, may persist for the next few days. If the situation continues, further disruptions to normal life may occur. However, as of now, no reports of significant damage or accidents due to snowfall have been received.

Residents are advised to take necessary  precautions, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated with official advisories. The district administration remains committed to ensuring public safety and will continue working diligently to mitigate the impact of the snowfall.

Tags
Last Updated: February 13, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: RGU Research Scholars Forum Mourns the Untimely Demise of Ph.D. Scholar Tanmoy Protim Buragohain

Arunachal: RGU Research Scholars Forum Mourns the Untimely Demise of Ph.D. Scholar Tanmoy Protim Buragohain

Arunachal: Tawang Observes Safer Internet Day with Theme 'Together for a Better Internet'

Arunachal: Tawang Observes Safer Internet Day with Theme ‘Together for a Better Internet’

Arunachal:100-Day Intensified TB Campaign launched in East Kameng

Arunachal: Intensified TB Campaign launched in East Kameng

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Flags Off National Integration Tour for Arunachal Students

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Flags Off National Integration Tour for Arunachal Students

Arunachal: Field Demonstration on Scientific Cultivation of Faba bean Under NEH/TSP Component of AICRN on Potential crops

Arunachal: Field Demonstration on Scientific Cultivation of Faba bean Under NEH/TSP Component of AICRN on Potential crops

Arunachal: Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav 2025 commenced at Namsai

Arunachal: Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav 2025 commenced at Namsai

Arunachal: PD Sona’s Proactive Intervention Leads to Resolution of Shi Yomi Bandh

Arunachal: PD Sona’s Proactive Intervention Leads to Resolution of Shi Yomi Bandh

Arunachal; DGBBA organizes orientation programme on the role of GBs

Arunachal; DGBBA organizes orientation programme on the role of GBs

Arunachal Pradesh University Ignites Change with Rural Immersion Camp at Dalbing

Arunachal Pradesh University Ignites Change with Rural Immersion Camp at Dalbing

Arunachal: Fluorescent collars for Mithuns on highways distributed to the Mithun owners

Arunachal: Fluorescent collars for Mithuns on highways distributed to the Mithun owners

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button