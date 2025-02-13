ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: International Mother Tongue Day Begins in RGU

The first league of the celebration was conducted by the Faculty of Languages.

Last Updated: February 13, 2025
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  Celebration of the International Mother Language Day began at Rajiv Gandhi University on the 11th of February 2025. The first league of the celebration was conducted by the Faculty of Languages.

It consisted of three competitions for the students of the University. The first of them was an essay competition on the topic “The Role of Mother Tongue in Promoting the Indian Knowledge System”. This was followed by a Poem writing Competition on the theme “Mother Tongue”.

Both the competitions were conducted offline in the Department of Hindi. Along with the faculty members, the scholars of both Hindi and English department helped in the conduction of the said programmes.

Students shared their traditional wisdom hidden in their tradition through the story telling competition that was based on the theme “Traditional Knowledge System”.

The participants provided a background of what the story was about in Hindi or English and then narrated their stories in their mother tongues. The folklores narrated in Adi, Nyishi, Galo, Nocte, Tangsa, and Assamese.

The audience seemed very enthusiastic about the stories that unfolded through prolific narrative performances.

Prof. P. K. Acharya from Department of Education, RGU, one of the jury members of the event, advised the students to create new narratives to preserve the culture and ethos of the state.

Over seventy students from various departments participated in the three competitions organised in the university.

The results of the contests will be declared on 21st of February, i.e. the International Mother Language Day, in the final event to be organised at the Mini Auditorium in Rajiv Gandhi University.

