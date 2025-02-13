Arunachal: District Road Safety Committee Meeting Held in Tezu

TEZU- A meeting of the District Road Safety Committee was held at the VC Room, District Secretariat, Tezu, under the chairmanship of Kesang Ngurup Damo , Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lohit to review and discuss road safety measures in the district.

The DC welcomed the members and stressed the importance of traffic awareness among the public. Executive Engineer (EE) PWD presented the action taken report from the previous meeting, following which the DC assessed the progress of earlier safety measures and suggested further improvements.

During the meeting, it was decided that road signage that does not accurately depict directions or locations should be reviewed and reinstalled with correct information. Additionally, regular traffic awareness campaigns will be conducted with the involvement of local organizations, media, student unions, and students.

Any encroachment along the Right of Way of the roads must be reported to the district administration at the earliest. The provision of speed breakers, blinkers, and traffic signal lights should be made at strategic locations only after coordination with the police department to ensure efficiency.

To enhance pedestrian safety, proper sensitization regarding the risks of jogging or walking along the National Highway will be conducted through frequent loudspeaker announcements. Regular jungle clearance along the highway will also continue to improve visibility.

Furthermore, vehicles such as tractors without proper rear lighting will be required to paste retro-reflective materials to enhance visibility at night, and old trucks with faulty lighting will be inspected and directed to rectify the issues.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Lohit Thutan Jamba provided data on recent road accidents in the district, which showed a decline in fatalities in recent years. He attributed this to strict traffic rule enforcement and public awareness campaigns. However, he urged road agencies to consult the police department before installing road accessories, as they have firsthand knowledge of accident-prone areas.

The KN DAMO also presented a PowerPoint presentation on efficient traffic management in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting key challenges and possible solutions with relevant data and examples. He emphasized the need for proper coordination among all stakeholders and urged that the meeting’s resolutions be implemented effectively for the welfare of the public. DIPRO