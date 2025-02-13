BREAKING- President’s Rule imposed in Manipur

BREAKING- In a significant development, the President’s Rule has been imposed in Manipur, as per a notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This comes days after state’s Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post on February 9.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday stated that the President had received a report from the Governor of Manipur and, after considering the report and other information received, was satisfied that a situation had arisen in which the government of the state could not be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

“Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I (a) assume to myself, as President of India, all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of that State, declare that the powers of the Legislature of the said state shall be exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament, and make the following incidental and consequential provisions which appear to me to be necessary or desirable for giving effect to the objects of this Proclamation,” the notification reads.

Reason for Imposition : The decision to impose President’s Rule followed the resignation of Manipur’s Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, on February 9, 2025. The state has been experiencing significant ethnic violence, leading to speculation about the governance crisis. The BJP could not reach a consensus on a new Chief Minister, leading to this action.

Process : The imposition of President’s Rule was enacted under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, which allows for the central government to take over the administration of a state if it is deemed that the state government cannot function according to constitutional provisions. The Manipur Assembly has been put under suspended animation , meaning it is not dissolved but its activities are paused.

Administration : During President’s Rule, the state is administered by the Governor of Manipur , who acts under the direction of the central government. This includes managing all state functions except for the judiciary, which remains independent.

Political Context : There was significant speculation around whether President’s Rule would be imposed, with debates on whether it was necessary given the ongoing ethnic conflicts . Opposition parties had previously demanded the imposition due to the perceived failure of the state government to manage the situation. However, the BJP had resisted imposing President’s Rule, viewing it as a last resort, especially since Manipur has a BJP-led government .

