Assam: Guwahati Police file FIR against YouTubers over ‘India’s Got Latent’ content

GUWAHATI- Assam Police have registered an FIR against several popular YouTubers and social media influencers for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions on a show titled India’s Got Latent.

The accused include notable figures like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, among others. This was disclosed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on ‘X’.

The FIR was filed by the Guwahati Crime Branch under Cyber PS case no. 03/2025, citing multiple charges under Sections 79, 95, 294, and 296 of the BNS 2023.

Also Read- Ranveer Allahbadia faces Legal Trouble? After Official Complaint Against him and others

In addition, the case also includes violations of Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, as well as provisions under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Also Read- Complaint Against Ranveer Allahbadia Over Controversial Remarks On ‘India’s Got Latent’

Today @GuwahatiPol has registered an FIR against against certain Youtubers and social Influencers, namely

1. Shri Ashish Chanchlani

2. Shri Jaspreet Singh

3. Shri Apoorva Makhija

4. Shri Ranveer Allahbadia

5. Shri Samay Raina and others

for promoting obscenity and engaging in…

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 10, 2025

In a similar move, BJP functionary Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey lodged a complaint with the Khar police in Mumbai, submitting a video on a pen drive along with a written complaint, according to an official.

Additionally, advocates Ashish Ray and Pankaj Mishra have written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phalsankar and the state women’s commission, stating that the remarks made on the show amount to disrespect towards women and should lead to appropriate legal action.

Also Read- China dam project on Brahmaputra will put Arunachal and Assam in danger: BJP MP

During an episode of “India’s Got Latent,” Allahbadia asked a contestant a provocative question about whether they would prefer to watch their parents have sex every day or join in once to stop it forever. This question was part of a segment meant to entertain but was perceived as vulgar by many.

The legal action against the influencers involved in the show points to a growing scrutiny over content on digital platforms, reflecting concerns about the impact of potentially offensive or vulgar content on societal norms and young audiences.

Meanwhile, This incident is not the first controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent, as another case was filed recently over a remark involving dog meat.