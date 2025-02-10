Ranveer Allahbadia faces Legal Trouble? After Official Complaint Against him and others

Ranveer Allahabadia Controversy- A controversy erupted after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made inappropriate remarks on the show ‘India’s Got Latent’. Following public outcry, a formal complaint was lodged with Mumbai Police, leading to an investigation.

Allahbadia issued an apology, acknowledging his comments were out of line. This incident has sparked a debate on content ethics in media.

The Mumbai police has initiated an inquiry, following a formal complaint filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and the organisers of the show ‘India’s Got Latent’ after a series of alleged controversial and offensive remarks made on the show.

Ranveer Allahbadia, a YouTuber-podcaster popularly known as BeerBiceps and others have faced legal action following complaint about his remarks made during an episode of “India’s Got Latent,” a show hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

During an episode of “India’s Got Latent,” Allahbadia asked a contestant a provocative question about whether they would prefer to watch their parents have sex every day or join in once to stop it forever. This question was part of a segment meant to entertain but was perceived as vulgar by many.

The clip of this moment went viral, leading to widespread backlash on social media. Netizens criticized the comment for its inappropriateness and vulgarity, with many calling for accountability and even cancellation of Allahbadia.

There was a significant outcry on platforms like X, with users expressing disgust and disappointment. Posts highlighted the inappropriateness of the humor, especially considering the influence Allahbadia has on a younger demographic.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commented on the controversy, stating that while he hadn’t seen the video, he acknowledged the remarks were vulgar and wrong, emphasizing that freedom of speech has limits.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also criticized the remark and the audience’s reaction to it.

Following the uproar, complaints were filed against Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and other participants of the show for allegedly using abusive language, leading to legal scrutiny.

However, Allahbadia issued a public apology via social media, admitting that his comment was not only inappropriate but also not funny, acknowledging that comedy is not his forte. He emphasized that this was a lapse in judgment on his part and promised to use his platform more responsibly in the future.

The controversy might have a lasting impact on Allahbadia’s public image and his brand, “BeerBiceps.” His apology and the nature of his future content will be crucial in regaining public trust.