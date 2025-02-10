ADVERTISMENT
North East

China dam project on Brahmaputra will put Arunachal and Assam in danger: BJP MP

He said the site of the dam is an earthquake prone region and is called the ‘ring of fire'.

Last Updated: February 10, 2025
1 minute read
NEW DELHI- BJP MP Dilip Saikia on Monday urged the government to hold bilateral talks with China to halt the construction of a massive dam on river Yarlung Zangbo ( called river Brahmaputra in India ) in Tibet.

The construction of a massive dam on river Yarlung Zangbo in Tibet could put Arunachal Pradesh and Assam as well as neighboring country  Bangladesh in danger.

He said the site of the dam is an earthquake prone region and is called the ‘ring of fire’.

The dam will put in danger the people and communities in the downstream region, including Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Last year, China approved plans to build a dam over the Brahmaputra River called Yarlung Zangbo in Tibet close to the Indian border.

As per the plan, the massive dam will be built at a huge gorge in the Himalayan reaches where the Brahmaputra makes a huge U-turn to flow into Arunachal Pradesh and then to Bangladesh.

The project, estimated to cost around USD 137 billion, is located in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region along a tectonic plate boundary where earthquakes occur frequently.

Saikia said the dam will be able to store huge amounts of water which can be used to cause floods or drought in the downstream region.

