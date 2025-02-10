ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Field Demonstration on Scientific Cultivation of Faba bean Under NEH/TSP Component of AICRN on Potential crops

The programme was organized by   College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), Central Agricultural University, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.

PASIGHAT-  Field Demonstration on Scientific Cultivation of Faba bean Under NEH/TSP Component of AICRN on Potential crops organised by at CHF, CAU, Pasighat on 10th February, 2025 on the day of World Pulses Day. The theme of the Programme is “Pulses Bringing Diversity to Agri food System”.

A total 20 farmers East Siang district and farm women, members of SHGs of the village and students of   B. Sc.( Horti/Forestry) participated in the programme.

Dean, Prof D. K Pandey  &  Dr.  Barun. Singh, Associate professor, has enlightened on the importance of Potential crop like Faba bean, Adzuki bean with based on improved technology for enhancing area, production and sustainability of the farming system.

They also highlighted on potential use of Pulses for better human health and animal health. They stated that all other the pulses also are very important for soil health, soil fertility and crop biodiversity as all the pulses crop are leguminous in nature and also can be grown a very good  green manureing crops.

Earlier Dr. Eloni Vida, SMS, Food technology and Nutrition, KVK East Siang , Dr. Navya Bhatt, SMS Horticulture also spoke on importance of pulses crop on  nutrition of human health and animal health. Professor Dr. P. Debnath, Professor, PI, AICRN on Potential crops and, also spoke on benefits of Potential crops and also highlighted on importance of Faba bean in climate change and sustainable soil health management.

A good number of agricultural inputs like Knapsack sprayer, biofertilizer and spade also distributed among the farmers. The programme is ended with  Field Visit and Vote of thank By Dr Toge Riba, SMS Plant Protection, KVK east siang.

