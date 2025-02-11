ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Intensified TB Campaign launched in East Kameng

The campaign was inaugurated by Himanshu Nigam, Deputy Commissioner of East Kameng,

Last Updated: February 11, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal:100-Day Intensified TB Campaign launched in East Kameng

SEPPA- The District Health Society, East Kameng, has officially launched a 100-day Intensified Tuberculosis (TB) Campaign, marking a crucial step towards achieving the goal of TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The campaign was inaugurated by Himanshu Nigam, Deputy Commissioner of East Kameng, in a ceremony that underscores the district’s commitment to combating tuberculosis.

This focused initiative aims to strengthen the efforts in identifying and treating the most vulnerable populations in East Kameng. By prioritizing early detection and timely medical intervention, the campaign intends to accelerate the progress toward eliminating TB in the region.

As part of this initiative, the dedicated medical professionals at the District Hospital, Seppa, have voluntarily adopted 8 TB-diagnosed patients in 2024-2025. This compassionate and personalized approach involves the doctors ensuring the well-being of these patients through continuous medical oversight, treatment, and nutritional support.

The program is designed to improve adherence to treatment regimens and enhance recovery outcomes, offering much-needed support to individuals battling the disease.

The District Health Society urges the community to actively participate in screening and treatment programs, reaffirming its commitment to a TB-free East Kameng. The success of the campaign relies on the active involvement of the community, early detection, and continuous medical care.

Together, through collective efforts, East Kameng can move closer to its goal of eliminating tuberculosis and ensuring a healthier future for all its residents.

