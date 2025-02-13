Arunachal: ADC issues ban on use and possession of Airguns to protect birds and squirrels

PASIGHAT ( Maksam Tayeng )- After Mebo Sub-Divisional Administration held a meet and greet programme with all the Head Gaon Burahs, Gaon Burahs and village secretaries of Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District on 8th February last, Addl. Dy. Commissioner Mebo has issued an executive order prohibiting use, sale and possession of Airguns within the Mebo Sub-Division.

During the Meet and Greet programme of Mebo administration with the village HGBs, GBs and Secretaries, a collective decision was taken to ban use and possession of Airguns, as these Airguns fitted with modern day telescopes are found to be responsible for large scale killings of birds and squirrels.

In the same meeting, the administration and village heads also decided to completely ban the use of Inverter, Generator, chemical poisoning and blasting while fishing besides prohibiting use of pesticides like Round-up etc.

As discussed and resolved during the meet & greet joint meeting of administration and gaon burahs at Siku bridge point in the river bank, the ban order on Airguns have been issued first, informed ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing and EAC, Nancy Yirang.

The ban order on use of illegal means of fishing like Inverter, Generator, poisoning and blasting including use of pesticide in the agricultural fields will also follow, the officials informed. In its executive order, the sub-divisional magistrate has directed all village heads to let the Airgun owners to surrender on or before 20th February next and submit the guns to the administration during the statehood day celebration.

The prohibition order of Airguns has been issued under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 keeping in view of the nearly complete destruction of valuable wildlife of the sub-division.

During the joint meeting of the administration and village heads, all the HGBs, GBs and Village Secretaries had also appealed the ADC and EAC Mebo to go ahead with the complete ban on Airguns, destructive means of fishing by using Inverter, Generator, Poisoning and Blasting beside use of pesticides.

While thanking the Mebo ADC, Sibo Passing and EAC, Nancy Yirang for the meet & greet joint meeting-cum-picnic which is said to be first of its kind initiated till date, the Monggu Banggo Gaon Burah President, Kalom Lego and Mebo Banggo Gaon Burah President, Okar Megu had also said that the ban on use of Airguns is need of the hour in order to protect and balance the birds and squirrels in the Mebo Sub-Division.

The duo had also supported a ban on illegal means of fishing by using Inverter, Generator, poisoning and blasting. While one Bani Apum, Ralling village Secretary had also raised huge concern on rampant and large scale use of Inverter, Generator etc in fishing in the rivers which not only pose hge threat to the aquatic lives, but also there has chance of accidental killings of human by electrocution as there has been such accidental loss of human lives during the past in such illegal means of fishing.