North East

Manipur: CRPF jawan opens fire in camp, kills two colleagues before taking own life

The incident took place at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Lamphel located in the Imphal West district at around 8. 20 pm, they said.

Last Updated: February 13, 2025
1 minute read
IMPHAL:   A CRPF jawan allegedly killed two of his colleagues and injured eight others before taking his own life at a camp in Manipur on Thursday, official sources said.

According to reports, the incident resulted in the death of two colleagues, with eight others injured. The jawan responsible for the shooting later took his own life. Initial reports suggest that the motive might have been linked to a personal dispute, though the exact reasons are still under investigation.

Also Read- President’s Rule imposed in Manipur

Accused Havildar Sanjay Kumar opened fire from his weapon killing a constable and a sub-inspector of the force on the spot. He later turned the gun on himself and has been declared dead, the sources said. The accused was from the 120th battalion of the force.

Eight CRPF personnel have been injured in the firing and they have been shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, they said.

Also Read- Guwahati Police file FIR against YouTubers over ‘India’s Got Latent’ content

The cause of the incident is being investigated and there was no official word from the force immediately.

This incident comes amid ongoing tensions in Manipur, where ethnic violence has been a persistent issue since May 2023. The state has witnessed significant unrest between the Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo tribes, leading to numerous fatalities and displacements.

On Thursday, the a Ministry of Home Affairs official note informed that President’s rule had been imposed in Manipur. The move was declared days after BJP leader Biren Singh resigned from the post of chief minister.

