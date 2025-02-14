Arunachal: Two police personnel suspended for consuming drugs

PALIN- Two police personnel in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kra Daadi district have been suspended for allegedly consuming drugs and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them, a senior official said on Friday.

The duo was apprehended along with two civilians during a raid at a meat shop in Palin, the district headquarters, on Wednesday night, he said.

During the operation, two vials of a suspected contraband substance weighing around 2.24 gram were seized, Kra Daadi SP Sepraj Perme said.

SP has confirmed that strict action will be taken against any police personnel found involved in the drug case reported last night. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation, and those responsible will face severe consequences.

Perme added that the prime suspect in the drug supply, however, escaped under the cover of darkness and heavy rain. Further investigation in the case is underway.