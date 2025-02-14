ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police bust inter-state drug trafficking network, arrest 4 drug peddlers including a woman

SP Naharlagun lauded the Banderdewa Police Team for successfully dismantling an interstate drug trafficking network.

NAHARLAGUN- In a major success, Banderdewa police in ICR  have busted a significant inter-state drug trafficking network and arrested four individuals including a woman, recovered narcotic substance from their possession, informed , Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police Naharlagun

On 13 Feb, 2025 based on credible intelligence regarding the transportation of a large quantity of narcotic drugs suspected to be heroin, the Banderdewa Police Team set up a trap at Karsingsa and apprehended an interstate drug peddler, identified as Tahir Ali (29), resident of  Lakhimpur of Assam.

Upon thoroughly searching the vehicle, the police recovered 10 vials containing a narcotic substance suspected to be heroin, weighing a total of 13.61 grams, hidden inside the glove box.

In another operation conducted on the same day, the Banderdewa Police Team apprehended three interstate drug peddlers from Niya Colony, Banderdewa. The accused were identified as, Faizul Islam (28), resident of Assam’s lakhimpur,  Faruk Ahmed Laskar (30), and  Miss Akhlima Begum (30), both are district of Assam’s Hojai.

A body search conducted in the presence of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo and Inspector Tayem Jamoh, Tax and Excise, Banderdewa led to the recovery of two soap cases and 70 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing a total of 115.62 grams from their possession.

The entire operation was successfully executed by the Banderdewa Police Team led by SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo, SI Koj Tada, SI SP Rai, ASI SK Jha, ASI A. Rajbhar, HC T. Bomdom, Ct. R. Tsering and L/Ct. N.S Chauhai under the active supervision of SP Naharlagun Shri Mihin Gambo.

Two separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered at Banderdewa Police Station and four interstate drug peddlers including one woman have been arrested.

