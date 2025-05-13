India Expels Pakistani High Commission Official, Asked to Leave India within 24 hrs

NEW DELHI– The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official stationed at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata and ordered them to leave the country within 24 hours, escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

The decision, announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday, was made in response to the official’s alleged involvement in activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status.

According to an official press release from the MEA, the Pakistani official was found to be engaging in actions that violated diplomatic norms and were not in keeping with their role. While specific details of the activities were not disclosed, sources indicate that the decision follows heightened security concerns amid ongoing cross-border tensions, particularly after India’s recent military operation, Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

The operation was launched in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

The MEA stated, “The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours.” A formal demarche was issued to the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission to convey the decision.

This marks the latest in a series of diplomatic actions between India and Pakistan, following India’s earlier declaration in April 2025 of Pakistani military, naval, and air advisors as persona non grata after the Pahalgam attack.

That move, which gave the officials a week to exit, was accompanied by the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the closure of the Attari Integrated Check Post, and a reduction in the strength of both countries’ high commissions from 55 to 30 staff members by May 1, 2025.

The term persona non grata, Latin for “unwelcome person,” is a serious diplomatic censure under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), allowing a host country to expel foreign diplomats without explanation.

The 24-hour deadline underscores the gravity of the situation, contrasting with the week-long period given to military advisors in April.

The Pakistani High Commission has not issued an official response to the latest expulsion, but past incidents suggest Pakistan may retaliate with a tit-for-tat action, as seen in 2016 and 2020 when both nations expelled each other’s officials over espionage allegations.

The decision comes at a time of strained bilateral relations, with India accusing Pakistan of sponsoring cross-border terrorism, a charge Pakistan denies.

Indian officials have reiterated their commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri previously stating that India will pursue perpetrators and their sponsors relentlessly.

As diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan face further strain, analysts warn of potential escalation, with both nations scaling back engagement. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, with calls for restraint to prevent further deterioration of ties in South Asia.