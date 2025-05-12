Arunachal: KDS ANM School Marks International Nurses Day with Heartfelt Tributes and Cultural Fervor

TAWANG– The Khandro Drowa Sangmo (KDS) Government ANM School, Tawang, observed International Nurses Day with great enthusiasm and reverence at Zomkhang Hall, celebrating the selfless service of nurses and the legacy of Florence Nightingale.

The event commenced with a candle-lighting ceremony in front of Nightingale’s portrait, symbolizing the nursing fraternity’s enduring commitment to compassion and healing.

Brigadier Bhupal Singh, Sena Medal, Commander of Tawang Brigade, graced the event as the Chief Guest and applauded the students for their community service efforts. “Nursing is a silent service that brings comfort to countless lives. Your journey is one of purpose and humanity,” he said, encouraging students to pursue excellence in their field.

Arunachal: Artisan Empowerment Workshop Held in Tawang

The event saw the presence of several notable dignitaries, including Dy.SP Taso Kato, Dr. Tenzin Kunga, Medical Superintendent of KDS District Hospital, Captain Srada Subash from the Military Nursing Service (MNS), Lady Inspector N. Angu, and members of the Women’s Welfare Association, Tawang.

Captain Srada Subash introduced the 2025 International Nurses Day theme, “Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for Nurses Strengthens Economies,” and motivated students to consider a career in military nursing, outlining pathways and qualifications.

Arunachal: HYO Marks Himalayan Bird Count Day with Enthusiastic Participation in Ziro

Dy.SP Kato hailed nurses as the “backbone of the healthcare system,” while Dr. Kunga and Lham Chotten acknowledged the compassion and hard work nurses bring to healthcare.

Principal Thutan Sangmo delivered the welcome address, expressing her gratitude to the guests and participants.

The celebration concluded with lively cultural performances by students and prize distribution for literary and sports competitions held earlier in the week.