38th National Games: Arunachal’s Khinsan Wangsu Wins Gold in Taekwondo

ITANAGAR- The 38th National Games, currently underway in Uttarakhand, has become a historic event for Arunachal Pradesh as Khinsan Wangsu clinched a Gold medal in Taekwondo, bringing pride and recognition to the state. In another remarkable feat, Devi Dada secured a Bronze medal in the Kayaking Cross event, further solidifying Arunachal Pradesh’s rising dominance in sports.

Khinsan Wangsu’s stellar performance in Taekwondo has brought immense pride to Arunachal Pradesh. Her victory marks a major achievement for the Arunachal Taekwondo Association, showcasing the state’s growing presence in martial arts.

Khinsan Wangsu’s Gold medal is a testament to the state’s investment in martial arts and the increasing participation of youth in sports. Her win will serve as a motivation for upcoming Taekwondo athletes in Arunachal Pradesh, inspiring them to compete at national and international levels.

Devi Dada Wins Bronze in Kayaking Cross

Adding to the state’s medal tally, Devi Dada secured a Bronze medal in the Kayaking Cross event at the 38th National Games. Her impressive performance highlights Arunachal Pradesh’s growing presence in water sports and adventure disciplines.

Devi Dada’s Bronze medal in Kayaking Cross is a major milestone for the state’s adventure sports community. This achievement will encourage more youngsters to take up water sports, paving the way for future success in national and international championships.

With Khinsan Wangsu’s Gold in Taekwondo and Devi Dada’s Bronze in Kayaking, the state is making significant strides in martial arts and water sports. These victories will undoubtedly pave the way for future champions and strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s position in the national sports arena.