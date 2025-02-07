Arunachal: Techi Sonu and Techi Datam Honored for Winning Medals at Sharjah International Para Athletic Championship 2025

ITANAGAR- Techi Sonu and Techi Datam, received a grand welcome from their family and well-wishers, on 6th Feb at Hollongi Airport, when they returned with their remarkable achievements at the Sharjah International Para Athletic Championship 2025 held in UAE, Dubai.

Techi Sonu secured a bronze medal in the F-44 Men’s Shot Put event at the Sharjah International Para Athletics Championship 2025 in Dubai. Competing among elite athletes, Sonu’s stellar performance demonstrated his skill and determination.

Sonu’s success at this prestigious event marks a significant milestone in his career and serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes worldwide.

Techi Datam from Arunachal Pradesh won the silver medal in the F-44 shot put event at the Sharjah Para Athletics Championship 2025, held in Sharjah, UAE.

Datam’s performance secured him second place in the competition, which saw participation from para-athletes worldwide. The event is part of an international series that showcases top para-athletic talent.

Their achievement at the international level not only highlights India’s growing presence in para-athletics but also reinforces the importance of inclusivity and support for differently-abled athletes.

The joyous celebration at their homecoming reflected the immense pride and admiration of the people, as family members, supporters, and officials gathered to honor their outstanding performances.

With their victory, Sonu and Datam have set a new benchmark in Indian para-sports, encouraging more participation and excellence in the field.

The people of Sagalee and Papum Pare District are proud of their achievement, and their journey serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration.

As they continue their path to success, they carry the dreams and aspirations of many, proving that with dedication and resilience, no barrier is too high to overcome.