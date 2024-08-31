Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Concludes National Sports Day-2024 Celebrations

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University successfully concluded its week-long National Sports Day-2024 celebrations, held from August 28th to 31st, 2024. The extravaganza featured a diverse range of sports events, competitions, and activities that promoted physical fitness, teamwork, and sportsmanship among students, faculty, and staff.

The celebrations commenced with a futsal and volleyball match on August 28th, followed by an inauguration ceremony on August 29th, which coincided with the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand. Floral tributes were paid to his portrait, followed by Tug of War, Bamboo Wrestling, and Hockey-Penalty Shootout. On August 30th, a Chess Competition and table tennis tournament were organized, witnessing intense competition among participants.

Over 250 students and teaching and non-teaching staff participated across various events, making the celebrations a resounding success. The events were closely contested, with a sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship prevailing throughout. The final day featured a 5 km Cross Country Race flagged off by Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha, followed by a closing ceremony and prize distribution.

Dr. Hemantajit Gogoi welcomed guests to the closing ceremony, and the organizing committee felicitated esteemed guests. The Department of Physical Education won the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Trophy for the 2024 session.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha congratulated winners and participants, emphasizing the importance of sports in university life. Dr. N.T.Rika, Registrar, highlighted developing leadership quality through sports, while Finance Officer Prof. Otem Padung discussed building teamwork through sports.

The National Sports Day-2024 celebrations at RGU concluded on a high note, promoting a culture of sportsmanship, physical fitness, and teamwork among the university community. The celebrations will be remembered for their vibrancy, enthusiasm, and spirit of competition. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. A. Yuvaraj, Assistant Director of Physical Education, followed by the national anthem.