Arunachal: Zignu Namchoom Kicks Off 10th Rasho Yangda Football Tournament in Seppa

SEPPA- The 10th edition of the Lt. Rasho Yangda Memorial Football Tournament got kicked off today by Namsai MLA and Advisor to the Minister of RWD, Sports, and Youth Affairs, Chau Zignu Namchoom, at Seppa General Ground.

Organized by the East Kameng Middle Zone Students’ Union (EKMZSU) as part of its 28th Foundation Day celebrations, the event honors the legacy of its founding president, Late Rasho Yangda, while encouraging youth growth through sports.

In his address, Namchoom praised the EKMZSU for remembering its late leader with a sporting event, highlighting its role in empowering the youth.

Also Read- District Level Inter-School Meet 2025 Kicks Off in Tawang

“The government is deeply committed to the welfare of the youth, who are the backbone of society,” he said, urging them to act responsibly and make good use of government schemes.

He pointed to opportunities in agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and cooperative sector start-ups, encouraging young people to tap into these for self-reliance and economic progress.

He also appreciated the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization (EKSWCO) for helping the government in developmental works and praised its social audit initiative, calling it exemplary.

Also Read- Spring Futsal Cup 2.0 Kicks Off in Tawang

Namchoom noted East Kameng’s impressive growth over the years under the current local legislators.

Addressing a memorandum from the EKMZSU about building an approach road to its office, Namchoom said the file has been sent to the relevant authorities and asked the union to follow up.

Guest of Honour Raya Flago, EKSWCO Chairperson, urged the EKMZSU to lead by example and take responsibility, especially since the town falls under their area. He called for their support in EKSWCO’s efforts, stressing that these initiatives are for the district’s welfare.

Also Read- RGU Students Complete Study Tour to Sikkim and Darjeeling

Turning to the players, Flago encouraged them to play with discipline and a true sportsman’s spirit.

“Use this tournament as a launchpad to sharpen your skills and aim for state, regional, or even national levels,” he advised.

He also urged the youth to steer clear of drugs, adopt healthy habits, and grow into responsible citizens who give back to society.

Special Guest Meje Taku, former Vice-President, All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), described Late Rasho Yangda as a towering leader whose vision still guides the EKMZSU.

He advised players to treat sports seriously as a career and aim high.

Kameng Yangda, younger brother of the late leader, thanked the EKMZSU for honouring his brother’s memory, each year in such a grand manner.

In his Presidential address, EKMZSU President Sichi Sangdo paid tribute to Late Rasho Yangda, calling him a strong and vibrant leader whose legacy defines the union today.

He shared that 12 teams are competing this year, all named after river systems in the middle zone: Aney Khya FC, Pacha FC, Pachi FC, Pakoti FC, Kameng FC, Paro Haling FC, Kating FC, Papu FC, plus student union teams like AEKDSU FC, ABKLSU FC, APCGSSU FC, and EKMZSU FC.

Earlier in the day, EKSWCO General Secretary Kasung Cheda unveiled a bust of Late Rasho Yangda at the EKMZSU office and opened the newly renovated Rasho Young Memorial EKMZSU office. The event saw Guest of Honour Atung Taku and Special Invitee Takar Yangda, Chairman of the Loffa Welfare Society, in attendance.

Tournament Organizing Chairman and EKMZSU Games and Sports Secretary Vijay Tayem said the football tournament is joined by the 2nd Young Rebe Memorial Volleyball Tournaments for boys and girls. “These events promote youth development, sportsmanship, and healthy lifestyles while remembering our leaders’ contributions,” he added. The grand finale is set for April 14.

The opening match ended with AEKDSU beating ABKLSU 4-0.

Circle Officers, BJP District President Moik Bagang, ANYA East Kameng Unit President Ramesh Taku, student leaders from AAPSU, ANSU, and AEKDSU, EKSWCO members, and several administrative officers attended.

EKMZSU General Secretary Tagung Richo also spoke at the event.