Arunachal: Indian Army Organizes Football Tournament in Seppa Under Operation Sadbhavana

Last Updated: March 16, 2025
SEPPA – The Indian Army, under its flagship initiative Operation Sadbhavana in collaboration with the District Administration, East Kameng District, successfully organized a football tournament in Seppa, Arunachal Pradesh.

Coordinated by the District Sports Officer, the event aimed to promote sportsmanship, foster community engagement, and encourage youth participation.

Also Read- Football match played in Tawang for peace, unity and harmony within the Monpa community

The tournament, which began on March 14, 2025, culminated on March 16, 2025, with a final match between Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Pampoli and GHSS Seppa.

Demonstrating exceptional skill and teamwork, GHSS Seppa clinched the championship title with a commanding 3-1 victory.

Also Read- PD Sona Lauds Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng for Organizing Football Training Camp

The final event was honored by the presence of Kenli Riba, APCS, i/c Deputy Commissioner, Seppa, as the Chief Guest, and Yomgam Marde, APCS, i/c Additional Deputy Commissioner, Seppa, as the Guest of Honour—underscoring the significance of such initiatives in promoting sports and youth development.

