Arunachal: Indian Army Organizes Football Tournament in Seppa Under Operation Sadbhavana

SEPPA – The Indian Army, under its flagship initiative Operation Sadbhavana in collaboration with the District Administration, East Kameng District, successfully organized a football tournament in Seppa, Arunachal Pradesh.

Coordinated by the District Sports Officer, the event aimed to promote sportsmanship, foster community engagement, and encourage youth participation.

The tournament, which began on March 14, 2025, culminated on March 16, 2025, with a final match between Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Pampoli and GHSS Seppa.

Demonstrating exceptional skill and teamwork, GHSS Seppa clinched the championship title with a commanding 3-1 victory.

The final event was honored by the presence of Kenli Riba, APCS, i/c Deputy Commissioner, Seppa, as the Chief Guest, and Yomgam Marde, APCS, i/c Additional Deputy Commissioner, Seppa, as the Guest of Honour—underscoring the significance of such initiatives in promoting sports and youth development.