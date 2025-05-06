Arunachal: RGU Felicitates Medal-Winning Students of Inter-University Championships 2024–25

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Monday organized a felicitation ceremony to honor its student athletes who brought laurels to the university through their stellar performances at the All India Inter-University Championships 2024–25. The event, held in the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber, highlighted the achievements of three remarkable students in Wushu and Pencak Silat disciplines.

Ms. Yorna Roshini, a postgraduate student pursuing M.A. in Sports Psychology, clinched two prestigious medals in Wushu at the championship hosted by Chandigarh University, Mohali, Punjab, from February 22 to 27, 2025. She earned a Silver medal in Nanquan and a Bronze medal in Nandao, displaying skill, perseverance, and sportsmanship.

Adding to the university’s glory, two B.P.Ed. students from the Department of Physical Education, Ms. Hinium Mama and Ms. Lika Aku, secured medals at the All India Inter-University Pencak Silat Championship, held at Kristu Jayanti College under Bengaluru North University from April 13 to 16, 2025. Ms. Mama won Silver, and Ms. Aku bagged Bronze in the Tanding category of the Indonesian martial art.

Prof. S. K. Nayak, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) of RGU, congratulated the medal winners and commended their discipline and determination. “These achievements are not just individual triumphs, but a reflection of the university’s commitment to fostering all-round excellence,” he said.

The event was attended by several senior university officials and faculty members, including Prof. Otem Padung (Finance Officer), Prof. Sambhu Prasad (Dean, Faculty of Physical Education and Sports Sciences), Dr. Bijay Raji (Controller of Examinations), Dr. David Pertin (Joint Registrar), and Dr. A. Yuvaraj (Assistant Director of Physical Education).

A small celebratory gathering followed the ceremony, recognizing the students’ contributions and inspiring others to strive for excellence.

With this success, Rajiv Gandhi University continues to reinforce its dedication to promoting holistic development through academic and co-curricular achievements.