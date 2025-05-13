Arunachal: Indoor Sports Meets of CCDFC 2025 Concludes with Enthusiasm and Sportsmanship

NAHALAGUN- The Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC) 2025 successfully wrapped up its much-anticipated Indoor Sports Meet on May 12 with a spirited valedictory ceremony marked by enthusiasm, sportsmanship, and community celebration.

The programme was graced by distinguished guests Nani Sha, Retired IFS Officer, and Haj Dodung, Retired Director, who lauded the participants for their zeal and discipline.

The competitions featured badminton and table tennis tournaments across various age categories – Under-12, Open (Men & Women), Veteran (40+), and Super Veteran (50+), drawing enthusiastic participation and a large turnout of spectators.

Also Read- Historic Cabinet Meet at Kibithu Spurs Wave of Reforms and Development Initiatives Across Arunachal Pradesh

Highlights – Badminton Results:

Under-12 Girls Singles :

🏆 Winner: Miss Lod Senyi

🥈 Runner-up: Miss Duyu Umi

: 🏆 Winner: Miss Lod Senyi 🥈 Runner-up: Miss Duyu Umi Under-12 Boys Singles :

🏆 Winner: Master Pura Sancha

🥈 Runner-up: Master Bamin Lapang

: 🏆 Winner: Master Pura Sancha 🥈 Runner-up: Master Bamin Lapang Open Women Singles :

🏆 Winner: Miss Michi Yamung

🥈 Runner-up: Miss Gyati Bunyi

: 🏆 Winner: Miss Michi Yamung 🥈 Runner-up: Miss Gyati Bunyi Open Men Singles :

🏆 Winner: Mr. Duyu Tubin

🥈 Runner-up: Mr. Mom Nitin

: 🏆 Winner: Mr. Duyu Tubin 🥈 Runner-up: Mr. Mom Nitin Open Men Doubles :

🏆 Winners: Mr. Duyu Tubin & Mr. Mom Nitin

🥈 Runners-up: Mr. Hage Guro & Mr. Nani Nomo

: 🏆 Winners: Mr. Duyu Tubin & Mr. Mom Nitin 🥈 Runners-up: Mr. Hage Guro & Mr. Nani Nomo Veteran Men Singles :

🏆 Winner: Mr. Tamo Tagia

🥈 Runner-up: Mr. Mihin Tapin

: 🏆 Winner: Mr. Tamo Tagia 🥈 Runner-up: Mr. Mihin Tapin Veteran Men Doubles :

🏆 Winners: Shri Subu Tapin & Dr. Millo Bakhang

🥈 Runners-up: Mr. Mihin Tapin & Mr. Hage Tadii

: 🏆 Winners: Shri Subu Tapin & Dr. Millo Bakhang 🥈 Runners-up: Mr. Mihin Tapin & Mr. Hage Tadii Super Veteran Men Doubles:

🏆 Winners: Mr. Racho Kacho & Mr. Bamin Laji

🥈 Runners-up: Mr. Hage Tadii & Mr. Hibu Dante

Also Read- Tata Sumo Accident at Pakke Kessang Leaves Several Injured Near Keko Village

Highlights – Table Tennis Results:

Open Men Singles :

🏆 Winner: Mr. Khoda Tapa

🥈 Runner-up: Mr. Mihin Tapin

: 🏆 Winner: Mr. Khoda Tapa 🥈 Runner-up: Mr. Mihin Tapin Open Men Doubles :

🏆 Winners: Mr. Khoda Tapa & Mr. Hage Tapu

🥈 Runners-up: Mr. Mihin Tapin & Mr. Tailyang Bai

: 🏆 Winners: Mr. Khoda Tapa & Mr. Hage Tapu 🥈 Runners-up: Mr. Mihin Tapin & Mr. Tailyang Bai Veteran Men Singles :

🏆 Winner: Mr. Narang Tani

🥈 Runner-up: Mr. Mihin Tapin

: 🏆 Winner: Mr. Narang Tani 🥈 Runner-up: Mr. Mihin Tapin Veteran Men Doubles :

🏆 Winners: Mr. Khoda Tapa & Mr. Hage Tapu

🥈 Runners-up: Mr. Mihin Tapin & Mr. Tailyang Bai

: 🏆 Winners: Mr. Khoda Tapa & Mr. Hage Tapu 🥈 Runners-up: Mr. Mihin Tapin & Mr. Tailyang Bai Super Veteran Men Singles :

🏆 Winner: Mr. Narang Tani

🥈 Runner-up: Mr. Koj Tarang

: 🏆 Winner: Mr. Narang Tani 🥈 Runner-up: Mr. Koj Tarang Super Veteran Men Doubles:

🏆 Winners: Mr. Narang Tani & Mr. Koj Tarang

🥈 Runners-up: Mr. Hage Tam & Mr. Hage Tabyo

The event concluded with the distribution of medals, trophies, and cash prizes, recognizing the exceptional performances and fostering a strong spirit of community. The atmosphere was vibrant with celebration, unity, and camaraderie.

The CCDFC now sets its sights on its next major event—the Marathon Race, scheduled for May 17, 2025, as part of the ongoing Dree Festival celebrations.