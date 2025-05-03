ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Unveils Khelo India Multipurpose Sports Complex in Kamle

The multipurpose indoor sports complex is equipped to support training in disciplines such as boxing, badminton, judo, wushu, karate, taekwondo, weightlifting, table tennis, and volleyball.

KAMLE-  In a landmark development for sports infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, today inaugurated the Khelo India Multipurpose Hall in Kamle district.

Constructed at a cost of Rs. 8 crore under the Khelo India Scheme, the state-of-the-art facility is fully funded by the Government of India. It is designed to nurture sports talent at the grassroots level in one of the most remote districts of the country.

The multipurpose indoor sports complex is equipped to support training in disciplines such as boxing, badminton, judo, wushu, karate, taekwondo, weightlifting, table tennis, and volleyball.

It is expected to be a game-changer for young athletes in the region, providing them with professional-grade infrastructure to train and compete at national and international levels.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Mandaviya said, “This facility is a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to identify and nurture sporting talent from every corner of the country. Arunachal’s youth have tremendous potential, and this hall will serve as a platform to unlock it.”

State Ministers Kento Jini and  Nyato Dukam, along with MLA of 25th Raga constituency, Rotom Tebin, also attended the event. The Union Minister interacted with local sportspersons and encouraged the youth to make fitness and sports an integral part of their lives.

Officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), local dignitaries, and state representatives were also present to witness the inauguration of what many consider a milestone in the state’s sports development journey.

Last Updated: 03/05/2025
1 minute read

