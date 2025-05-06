ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Siang’s First Adventure Travel Guide Trainees Excel at NIMAS Final Assessment

BHALUKPONG- In a landmark achievement for youth empowerment and skill development in Arunachal Pradesh, the first batch of Adventure Travel Guide (High Altitude) trainees from Siang district successfully completed their final assessment at the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Bhalukpong, on May 5.

The assessment was conducted by an accredited agency under the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 4.0). The two-month-long training, held from March 1 to May 1, enrolled 37 enthusiastic youth from across the district.

The programme was made possible through a collaborative effort involving the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, NIMAS, and the Siang District Administration, which undertook a proactive mobilisation and enrolment campaign across even the remotest parts of the region.

Local leaders Ojing Tasing, Minister, and Talem Taboh, MLA, played a crucial role by extending full support and ensuring smooth logistics and inclusive participation.

The training combined theoretical knowledge with rigorous hands-on practice, covering essential aspects such as trek planning, risk assessment, safety protocols, first aid, rescue techniques, and adventure-based survival skills including trekking, ziplining, self-cooking, and outdoor survival.

Graduates of the programme received joint certification from NIMAS and PMKVY, equipping them with nationally recognized credentials for employment in the adventure tourism industry.

Among the standout performers were:

  • John Tali of Supsing village, who was named Best Trainee
  • Shan Palon of Kerang
  • Tanyup Talom of Lorging

All three were praised for their outstanding skill, discipline, and leadership throughout the course.

This initiative marks a significant step toward developing a skilled local workforce in the adventure tourism sector, with potential ripple effects on employment and sustainable tourism in the region.

