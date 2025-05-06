Arunachal: “Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0” Launched at Wessang to Deliver Government Services at Doorstep

SEPPA- In a major step toward bringing governance closer to the people, Deputy Commissioner of East Kameng District, Himanshu Nigam, formally inaugurated the “Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0” outreach programme at Wessang today.

The initiative, part of the state-wide campaign to ensure last-mile delivery of public services, saw enthusiastic participation from citizens and officials alike.

The event offered a wide range of essential government services free of cost, benefitting residents of Seppa and surrounding areas. Departments from across the East Kameng district administration came together to provide services such as:

Free distribution of agricultural machinery

Medical consultations and treatment

Aadhaar enrolment and updates

Issuance of ST certificates, PRCs, and birth certificates

And several other citizen-centric services

The outreach witnessed a large public turnout, reflecting strong community engagement and trust in government efforts to make services more accessible.

Addressing the gathering, DC Himanshu Nigam lauded the coordinated efforts of participating departments and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to responsive, transparent, and inclusive governance. He emphasized that such initiatives are crucial to bridge gaps and empower even the remotest communities.

The successful conduct of “Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0” at Wessang marks a significant milestone in the district’s ongoing mission to strengthen public service delivery and enhance citizen welfare at the grassroots level.