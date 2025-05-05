Arunachal: State Govt released 2% increase in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief

ITANAGAR- The Government of Arunachal Pradesh today has released 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), raising the existing rate from 53% to 55% of the basic pay and pension with effect from January 1, 2025.

This enhancement will benefit All India Services (AIS) officers serving or posted under the State Government, Central Government employees on deputation to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, State Government employees, as well as pensioners and family pensioners.

The total financial implication of this revision is estimated at approximately Rs. 73.22 crore for a period of 14 months, with a monthly involvement of Rs. 5.23 crore.

For the four-month period from January to April 2025, the financial implication towards DA is Rs. 20.80 crore (at Rs. 5.20 crore per month) and towards DR is Rs. 0.12 crore (at Rs. 0.03 crore per month), totalling Rs. 20.92 crore. It has been decided that the arrears for this period will be disbursed in cash to provide timely financial support to employees and pensioners.

Beginning May 2025, the revised DA and DR rates will be incorporated into the monthly salary and pension disbursements.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while congratulating government employees remarked that the decision reflects the State Government’s commitment to the welfare of its employees and retired personnel and aims to ease the financial burden due to inflation.

He expressed optimism that the government employees would reciprocate the decision by performing their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication.