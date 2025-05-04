J&K: Three Soldiers Killed as Army Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

RAMBAN ( Jammu and Kashmir )— A tragic accident claimed the lives of three Indian Army personnel on Sunday when their vehicle skidded off the road and plummeted into a 700-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

The deceased soldiers have been identified as Sepoys Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar, and Man Bahadur, according to officials cited by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. near Battery Chashma along National Highway 44, as the army truck, part of a convoy traveling from Jammu to Srinagar, lost control and veered into the gorge.

Visuals from the scene depicted the mangled wreckage of the vehicle, with soldiers’ belongings and debris scattered across the rugged terrain. The crash reduced the truck to a heap of twisted metal, underscoring the severity of the accident.

A joint rescue operation was swiftly launched, involving the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local volunteers. Despite their efforts, the three soldiers were found dead at the scene. The bodies are currently being retrieved from the gorge, with authorities working to transport them to Ramban District Hospital for further procedures.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, with preliminary reports suggesting the vehicle may have skidded due to challenging road conditions or a loss of control by the driver. The Jammu-Srinagar highway, a critical lifeline in the region, is known for its treacherous stretches, particularly in hilly areas prone to sharp curves and steep drops.

This tragedy marks another in a series of recent accidents involving army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir.

In January 2025, four soldiers lost their lives in a similar incident in Bandipora, where a vehicle fell into a gorge due to poor visibility and inclement weather.

In December 2024, five soldiers were killed when their truck plunged into a 300-foot gorge in Poonch district.

Condolences have poured in from across the region, with officials and locals expressing grief over the loss of the soldiers. The Indian Army has yet to release an official statement, but sources indicate that support is being extended to the families of the deceased.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the risks faced by military personnel, not only in combat but also during routine operations in the challenging terrains of Jammu and Kashmir.